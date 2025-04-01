AdvertisingMarketingMediaNewsletter

DCA Launches New D&I Guide For Aussie Workplaces

The Diversity Council Australia (DCA) has launched D&I Data at Work, a comprehensive guide designed to help workplaces effectively collect, interpret, and utilise workforce diversity data to create more inclusive workplaces.

Measuring diversity ensures disparities aren’t overlooked and helps break down barriers to inclusion. Yet DCA’s Change at Work research found nearly half of D&I (diversity and inclusion) practitioners rarely use internal data.

Many organisations struggle with what diversity questions to ask their employees, how to measure inclusion, and how to use their data to drive meaningful change. This new guide fills that gap, providing practical steps to ensure D&I data collection is respectful, safe, and impactful.

“D&I data is a powerful driver of workplace inclusion. It highlights inequities, informs policies, and tracks progress to pinpoint areas for improvement,” said Catherine Hunter, CEO of DCA.

“Our members are increasingly asking us how they can best collect D&I data and how they can use it to make their workplaces more equitable for all employees. This guide gives them the tools to do so with confidence.”

D&I Data at Work builds on DCA’s 2022 report D&I 101 – Collecting Diversity Data, offering a more comprehensive resource with a four-step framework to support data-driven decision- making. It also connects with DCA’s Inclusive Employer Index, helping organisations make sense of the data they collect.

Workplaces across Australia can now access the guide via DCA’s website.

 

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
