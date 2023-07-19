DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account

DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
    DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company.

    DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning.

    The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, website refresh and digital advertising, ahead of officially launching Spartan’s limited-edition performance car, The Spartan, into the Australian market.

    Dale Brittain founder & managing director, DBC2 said the agency’s deep understanding of the performance car landscape and a passion for pushing the boundaries through innovative marketing strategies were key factors to winning the business.

    Brittain said: “Adding Spartan Motor Company to our burgeoning client roster further positions DBC2 as a leader in the auto sector, and reaffirms our commitment to excellence, crafting cutting-edge strategies and delivering impactful results for our clients. Our team is thrilled to work alongside such an iconic and globally-renowned brand to help accelerate Spartan’s growth ambitions as it launches into Australia’s highly competitive performance and track car market.”

    Peter and Nicholas Pap, co-owners of Spartan Motor Company said: “After following DBC2’s recent Tasmanian performance car road trip on social media we knew we wanted to work with their team: they understand automotive marketing to its core plus their team drive performance cars which appeared to us to be the perfect combination to help engage our target audience and amplify brand awareness.

    “Harnessing DBC2’s extensive experience and network across the automotive sector is an ideal perfect foundation to launch Spartan into the market, and we are excited about the partnership and the results it will yield,” they concluded.

    DBC2’s is also charged with setting up a dealer service network and marketing partnerships with track day operators and complimentary brands, elevating Spartan’s presence in Australia.

    Work is already well underway with the launch of The Spartan expected in September, 2023

