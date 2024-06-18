David Droga & OpenAI’s Mira Murati On AI’s Threat To Creativity

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Mira Murati, chief technology officer of OpenAI, and David Droga, CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song, spoke about the challenges that AI poses for human creativity.

Their conversation delved into the profound impact of AI on the advertising and marketing industries, offering both reassurances and cautions about the integration of advanced technologies like OpenAI.

The discussion began on a light-hearted note with Murati sharing a personal anecdote about introducing her grandmother to OpenAI. When asked to test the technology, her grandmother humorously inquired, “When will Mira get married?” This anecdote served as a charming introduction to the broader conversation about AI’s role in our lives.

Elevating Creativity with AI

Murati emphasised that OpenAI’s mission is to empower creators and artists. “How do we elevate the technology to help creators?” she asked, highlighting that we are still in the discovery phase of understanding how AI can augment human creativity. She elaborated, “When I think of creativity, I think of it as a process of discovery like any human experience.” Creativity, she argued, is “the pursuit of discovery into individuality,” and AI can aid in this journey by providing new tools and perspectives.

Droga added that while technologists are often the first to experiment with new technologies, it is the creators who bring diverse dimensions to their use. He noted that once AI is democratised, it becomes more accessible to a broader audience, enhancing its creative applications. Murati agreed, stating, “Yes, and it becomes democratised and the technology sort of comes to you.”

The Evolution of AI Accessibility

Discussing the advancements in OpenAI, Murati pointed out that the interface is becoming increasingly user-friendly. This growing accessibility is crucial for widespread adoption across various industries, including advertising. Droga expressed a common concern within the industry about the rapid integration of AI, particularly its influence on younger generations. Murati acknowledged these concerns but stressed the importance of understanding and preparing for the potential risks and benefits.

Navigating Risks and Embracing Opportunities

Murati highlighted that while AI offers significant advantages, there are inherent risks, such as the potential for misuse or misunderstanding of the technology. To mitigate these risks, she emphasised the need for collaboration with policymakers to guide society positively. Droga echoed this sentiment, noting that the true revolution lies in the democratisation of AI, despite the inevitability of bad actors.

On the topic of job displacement, Murati reassured that the outcome is not predetermined but depends on how society shapes and integrates the technology. This perspective offers a more optimistic view of AI as a tool for enhancing human capabilities rather than replacing them.

Preparing for the Future

When asked about the primary concerns of her team, Murati mentioned the issues of misinformation and deepfakes, especially in a global election year. To address these challenges, OpenAI has been focusing on content provenance to ensure the authenticity of information.

In closing, both Murati and Droga emphasised the importance of embracing AI tools without fear.

Murati advised both brands and parents to engage with the technology, stating, “The same advice to both, which is to use the tools, do not be scared to use them.” Droga reinforced this by saying, “We have to bet on ourselves… every tool is valuable… it’s what humanity does to it,” highlighting that sincerity and human values remain integral to the creative process.

Murati closed with a powerful reminder: “It’s important for humans to bring in the driver’s seat,” ensuring that as we develop and integrate AI, we maintain control over its direction and impact.

Reporting by Chloe Noel De Kerbrech.