Data & Tech Specialist Foxcatcher Announces Two New Hires
Data and tech specialist, Foxcatcher, has welcomed two new appointments to the team in Darcy Franklin as programmatic trading director and Qi Zhuang as quantitative analyst.

Foxcatcher, part of the RyanCap group, is a data-driven marketing technology specialist for brands and agencies.

Franklin (featured image, left) comes to Foxcatcher most recently from Audience360, part of the Carsales group, where he was the programmatic lead, and previously at NewsCorp.

Franklin brings senior experience into the Foxcatcher trading team, managing technology and media partnerships, and ensuring best-in-class delivery and performance for client partners through WorldView and the Foxcatcher product capabilities.

He will report to head of trading, Varun John.

Zhuang (right) joins the business, having completed her masters of statistics and stochastic processes at The University of Melbourne, and her thesis in “Investigating the effect of immune response on recovery time from influenza infection using statistical modelling.”

Zhuang brings a depth of advanced analytics and data science strategies to the Foxcatcher product suite, helping clients achieve their business objectives through a richer understanding of their customers.

Zhuang will help accelerate the WorldView product capabilities for clients with machine learning and analytical models that review and identify market opportunities, providing insights and implications.

She will report to head of product and solutions, Andrew Molan.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Foxcatcher. There is a huge opportunity for brands to leverage their data to truly understand their customers and grow their business through digital channels,” said Zhuang.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to develop solutions to help improve performance for our partners.”

Franklin added, “It’s an exciting time to be joining Foxcatcher. Lots of cool products and ideas are being developed by very smart people; it’s an electric environment to be a part of.”

These appointments follow the launch of Foxcatcher Sydney last November, led by general manager Yun Yip.

