Darwin Festival Announces Foodie Program & New Partners Featuring NT Chef Jimmy Shu & Alice Springs Brewing

This year’s Darwin Festival, held in August, will feature a refreshed Taste of Darwin program, the return of NT chef Jimmy Shu’s Hanuman restaurant after four years, and the festival debut of the city’s new eatery, Flora’s Temper Mexicantina.

The Festival’s beverage suppliers are local to the Northern Territory, with new partner Alice Springs Brewing Co. joining Darwin’s Willing Distillery to deliver locally crafted drinks.

Darwin Festival won Gold at the national Qantas Tourism Australia Awards in the Major Festivals and Events category.

“We’re excited to really showcase what the Territory has to offer through a stronger focus on NT food and beverage suppliers and partners,” Darwin Festival artistic director Kate Fell said.

The Festival’s Taste of Darwin program, supported by Hospitality NT, will double in size to feature six events, with two announced today: a City Cocktail Experience, where guests can choose between a 1920s-style bar hop or a Tropical bar adventure; and a Gloom and Gourmet Dinner, a feast that transforms Parap Fine Foods into a banquet hall complete with roving performers.

“Last year’s Taste of Darwin events were a huge hit and sold out fast, so we’re excited to not only bring them back but double the offering with truly unique experiences that showcase the spirit of Darwin,” Fell added.

“Each Taste of Darwin event will offer something unexpected and exclusive. Darwin’s food and bar scene is vibrant, diverse and truly multicultural. We’re serving up fresh, fun, and unforgettable experiences that celebrate the essence of Australia’s northernmost capital,” Taste of Darwin curator Neville Pantazis said.

“The return of Hanuman, arguably the Territory’s most celebrated restaurant, to the line-up of exceptional food offerings at Festival Park, is great news for foodies,” Fell added.

“Hanuman’s long-anticipated return brings an iconic flavour back to the Festival, while Flora’s Temper Mexicantina adds an exciting new layer to our culinary landscape. With more reasons than ever for food lovers to head to Festival Park during Darwin Festival, it’s set to be a true celebration of Territory flavours,” said Fell.

Darwin Festival will release its full program of cabaret, theatre, comedy, dance, visual arts, outdoor concerts and family events next month.

Darwin Festival is supported by the Northern Territory Government through Northern Territory Major Events Company and City of Darwin.

The Festival runs from 7–24 August.