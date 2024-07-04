Darwin Creative Agency Going North Unveils First Nations-Led Content Series For YouTube

In the lead-up to NAIDOC Week, YouTube Australia has launched a new three-part content series featuring First Nations women sharing their special connections to culture and Country, alongside leading BIPOC makeup artist and owner of ITHINKSHEAFREAK, Kaydee Kyle-Taylor.

Exploring self-expression, identity, and life, Our Makeup features host and industry mentor Kyle-Taylor discussing the diverse lived realities of being a First Nations woman in 2024 through interviews and engaging makeup sessions with a trio of high-profile guests.

In the makeup hot seat are three remarkable stars excelling in their respective creative fields. Sherry-Lee Watson celebrated for her performance in the hit TV show Heartbreak High, brings her acting prowess and charismatic presence to the series. Becca Hatch, a fast-rising musician also features.

Cindy Rostron, a Vogue cover star, renowned model, and dedicated ranger from Maningrida, combines her striking beauty and commitment to environmental conservation, offering a unique perspective to the series.

Laura Pope, head of consumer marketing, apps and platforms, Google AUNZ said of the series: “As Sherry-Lee says in the Our Makeup series – if you can’t see it, you can’t be it. Our mission at YouTube is to give everyone a voice and to show them the world. In collaboration with Jack and Nina at Going North, we’re incredibly proud to share the

stories of these incredible First Nations women with our audiences both here in Australia, and across the world.”

Lead agency Going North, an Indigenous-owned, Northern Territory-based culture studio and part of Bolster Group, ensured the same commitment to female representation behind the camera in the creation of Our Makeup.

Roles such as creative director, director of photography, editor, photographer, and graphics package designer were all helmed by female creatives. The series’ look and feel were developed by rising Yolngu and Balanggarra artist Molly Hunt — who was also behind the artwork for YouTube’s Deadly Hotlist for NAIDOC Week in 2023 — in collaboration with Going North.

Nina Fitzgerald, director of Going North said: “At Going North, we believe in the power of storytelling to bridge cultural divides and celebrate the unique identities of First Nations’ people. ‘Our Makeup’ is more than just a series; it’s a platform where authentic voices are amplified, and our rich heritage is honoured.

“We are proud to collaborate with such talented creatives and showcase the vibrant spirit of our community alongside YouTube.”