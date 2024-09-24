Danielle St. George Becomes Benedictus Media MD, Phil Benedictus Steps Down As CEO To Focus On Business Development & Sustainability

As part of a major restructure, B Corp independent media agency Benedictus Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle St. George as Managing Director.

St. George will take over leadership of the agency with a focus on driving the next stage of Benedictus Media’s evolution.

With St. George’s arrival, Phil Benedictus is stepping down as CEO to focus on business development, while continuing to drive forward the agency’s focus on reducing environmental impact and championing sustainability in advertising.

Benedictus says St. George has come on board at the perfect time: “For some time now I have wanted to bring in a more dynamic leader with fresh thinking to run the agency, allowing me to focus on new business and Benedictus Media’s role as an industry leader in sustainability.”

“Danielle brings a winning Indie growth mindset allied with invaluable experience from the top end of town and a passion for nature and sustainability, giving her a unique perspective on structuring our agency for future success. Already she has raised the bar,” said Benedictus.

With over 16 years of industry experience, St. George recently returned to the media world after taking a career break to travel around Australia. Prior to that she was head of operations at Havas Media Network, having taken on the role when independent agency HYLAND, where she was GM, was acquired by the French-owned holding group in 2020.

“After an incredible year on the road exploring this beautiful country, I really wasn’t sure if diving back into the media agency world was the path I wanted to take. Until I met Phil and the Benedictus Media team – from the first interaction, I was instantly reinvigorated. The agency is living proof that we can be better as an industry, by respecting the human experience and the environment alike to deliver better outcomes not only for our clients, but for people and the planet,” said Danielle St. George, Managing Director Benedictus Media.

“Benedictus Media has been a B Corporation since 2016. Back then hardly any of our clients knew what a B Corp was — we would have to explain it in every new business meeting – but the world has turned and there is increasing demand for Conscious Marketing,” said Benedictus.

“With her operations expertise, Danielle is leading the charge on integrating planet-first thinking and measurement into all our planning and buying products and processes.”

St. George said she is beyond excited for what the future holds for the agency.

“Phil has built something really special with Benedictus Media, and I am truly honoured to help build on the agency’s success while leading us through the next phase of our journey.”