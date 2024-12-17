Dan Sultan, Budjerah & Kobie Dee To Headline Blak Powerhouse 2025

Blak Powerhouse is set to return for its third year on 26 January 2025 at a new location—Manning House, Sydney University.

Presented by Powerhouse and Indigenous social enterprise We Are Warriors, this all-ages event will showcase a free night of First Nations-centred music, dance, art, workshops, markets, food trucks and more, transforming a day associated with loss and sorrow into one of power and positivity.

Headlining Blak Powerhouse 2025 are ARIA award-winning singer-songwriters Arrernte/Gurindji man Dan Sultan and Coodjinburra man Budjerah. They will be joined by rappers Kobie Dee and Yung Brother and artists RIAH, Minty and Zipporah, with more special guests to be announced soon.

From 5pm, an Acknowledgement of Country will take place at the Manning House North Courtyard, followed by a traditional dance performance. Beyond the live music, a panel discussion titled Take the Crown will take place at Manning Bar followed by a screening of We Are Warriors latest film.

For families, the WAWZone arcade created by Gadigal mural artist Jeswri is a must visit along with the hands-on weaving workshops led by Wiradjuri, Yuin and Gadigal multi-disciplinary artist Nadeena Dixon.

“After a huge year of Blak music and arts elevating while staying grounded in staunch truths and community spirit, we’ve watched our Blak kings and queens rise. We’ve seen our mob take it to new heights and we thought it’s only right to fly the We Are Warriors flag once again taking Blak Powerhouse to a new level. This January 26, join us again as we stand in strength, power, love and joy. This time we take the crown,” said We Are Warriors founder and rapper Nooky.

“Blak Powerhouse is a formidable reclamation, a showcase of some of our finest talent. Now in its third year, it just keeps getting bigger and better—Blak love, joy and excellence. Our Blak kings and queens, celebrating our strength and resilience as we stand proud and strong. Powerhouse is again very honoured to be partnering with We Are Warriors for Blak Powerhouse 2025,” said Powerhouse associate director First Nations Beau James.

“Over the past three years, Blak Powerhouse has grown to become an epic culture-changing event on Sydney’s calendar. Powerhouse is so proud to present this extraordinary program in partnership with We Are Warriors,” said Powerhouse chief executive Lisa Havilah.

Founded in 2022, We Are Warriors is an all-encompassing cultural movement and a platform dedicated to inspiring, equipping and empowering Indigenous youth to succeed by connecting them with First Nations role models. Powerhouse partnered with We Are Warriors in 2023 to present the first Blak Powerhouse which was held at Powerhouse Ultimo. Blak Powerhouse is supported by creative partner R/GA and PR and experiential agency Thinking Loud.

Register for Blak Powerhouse 2025 here and join from 5-10pm at Manning House, Sydney University for a night of celebration and Blak joy.