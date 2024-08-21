Dan Murphy’s Radio Ads Taste Cross-Channel Success

At The Audio Edge Brisbane, Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) revealed the results of a radio advertising trial with Dan Murphy’s and Analytic Partners. Dan Murphy’s saw radio deliver a notable performance uplift across multiple platforms, with a 19 per cent increase in Out of Home (OOH) results, an 18 per cent boost in TV impact, and a 14 per cent enhancement in online video effectiveness. This cross-channel amplification paired with a consistent sonic asset has laid strong foundations for sustained brand growth.

The trial highlighted the significant role brand-focused radio ads played in enhancing the cross-channel impact of Dan Murphy’s latest campaign, “Nobody Beats Dan Murphy’s.”

“Radio played a pivotal role in elevating our brand message across channels. Historically we have used radio for value messages, but using radio for brand has not only supported our campaign’s goals but also strengthened projections for our brand presence in the market moving forward,” said Sam Byrne, senior integrated media manager at Dan Murphy’s.

This success mirrors the impact seen in McDonald’s Australia’s recent radio trial, where return on investment (ROI) surged across platforms – TV by 14 per cent, social media by 12 per cent, and online video by 3 per cent. Both case studies demonstrate radio’s unique ability to amplify results and deliver strong ROI.

“The power of radio lies in its ability to drive synergy across channels. For Dan Murphy’s, the integration of radio improved the results for the other media channels”, said Paul Sinkinson, managing director of Analytic Partners.

“The results from Dan Murphy’s and McDonald’s showcase radio’s distinct advantage in brand campaigns. In today’s crowded media landscape, radio has an unparalleled ability to cut through the noise to deliver enhanced results and an enduring impact,” said Jo Dick, CRA, chief commercial officer.