Dan Murphy’s Pays Homage To Founder’s Fine Dining History For Melbourne Food & Wine Festival

He was an Australian wine merchant who became a household name. Now, Daniel Francis Murphy, founder of Australia’s leading liquor retailer, Dan Murphy’s, will be honoured in a special pop-up celebration of fine food and wine in Federation Square for this year’s Melbourne Food & Wine Festival (MFWF).

It’s a little-known fact that in the late 1960s, Daniel Francis Murphy launched a restaurant called The Epicurean at the same location as his first wine store in the Prahran Arcade. Dan’s Diner is a playful nod to its founder’s history and Victoria’s vibrant culinary scene.

Dan Murphy’s head of brand and experience, Maija Bell, said Dan’s Diner aligns with Dan Murphy’s commitment to providing memorable drinking experiences through a blend of nostalgia and contemporary dining.

“As a longstanding partner of MFWF, we’re excited to elevate our involvement as a major sponsor for the very first time – and to bring festival-goers a totally unique Dan Murphy’s experience, showcasing Victoria’s finest wine, beer and spirits alongside gourmet delights from some of Victoria’s best chefs,” she said.

Dan’s Diner is a full-service restaurant and bar with a diverse menu curated by chefs named Dan for 10 days over the MFWF. An American-style retro diner, the activation took 10 days to construct and will have the capacity to seat 90 guests. It is also the largest bespoke activation to run at Federation Square to date.

Bell said Dan’s Diner offered a unique opportunity to show inner-city premium wine drinkers a side of Dan Murphy’s history they may not be aware of and, in doing so, reinforce its position as an authority in food and drink culture.

“Opposite one of the busiest suburban railway stations in the southern hemisphere, this part of Melbourne’s CBD can see over 100,000 commuters a day, and we know Dan Murphy’s is the go-to for unbeatable range and value when buying drinks, so putting this spin on the Dan’s story is something we’re incredibly excited to see visitors and customers (both old and new) engage with”.

“Dan’s Diner is not just a restaurant and bar; it’s an immersive experience that promises flavour, fun, and a touch of retro charm. As we step into Dan’s Diner, we step back in time to the 1950s. With a modern flair, each dish tells a story, and every sip is a nod to the heritage that has shaped Dan Murphy’s”.

“We have chosen Victorian chefs Dan Hunter (Brae), Daniel Puskas (Sixpenny) and Daniel Wilson (Yakimono), who, beyond their culinary prowess and shared moniker, promise to bring an element of fun to Dan’s Diner,” Bell added.

“Rounding out the list of Dans, we have Dan Docherty from Commis, who has played a pivotal role in curating the cocktail list for Dan’s Diner. In addition to an impressive list of cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages that have been carefully selected to complement the food offering, we are proud to showcase a wide range of Victorian suppliers throughout the festival”.

“A special thank you to Zonzo Estate, Payten & Jones, Pizzini, Onannon Wines, Melbourne Gin Company, Four Pillars Gin, Blackman’s Brewery, Chalmers Wines, Dal Zotto Wines, Patrick Sullivan Wines, Starward Whisky and Wonki Hard Seltzers for working with us to bring the essence of Victorian produce to the heart of this activation. It means so much to be able to spotlight the incredible range of independent Victorian producers we support in our stores”.

Dan’s Diner will be open daily from 12-8 pm from Friday, 15 March until Sunday, 25 March, except for the Dan’s Diner ticketed events on 18, 19 and 20 March, when the Diner will close at 5 pm. The ticketed events are now sold out. Walk-ins only for all other times, no bookings required.

The partnership and activation will be supported by a paid media campaign, including targeted out-of-home placements in close proximity to food hotspots, as well as social and owned channel support.