Dairy Australia Launches Latest “Buy. Support. Enjoy Aussie Dairy” Via Elmwood

The latest instalment of Dairy Australia’s “Buy. Support. Enjoy Aussie Dairy,” campaign has launched via elmwood.

The ad aims to highlight the health benefits of getting your daily dose of dairy while also supporting local farmers and communities.

The new Enjoy phase of the Dairy Australia campaign follows on from the initial scene-setting campaign, (around the theme of Buy. Support.) urging shoppers to back their local dairy industry by buying Aussie dairy products

The campaign created by Elmwood also aims to give a nod to recent insights revealing that the vast majority (73 per cent) of Australians believe we should buy more Australian-made products and that they’re happy to pay more for them.

The new campaign features dairy industry ambassador, ex-AFL star Jonathon ‘Browny’ Brown taking a behind-the-scenes look at the different ways people can enjoy dairy, and will be rolled out across television, radio, podcasts, digital and social media from now until April 2022.

Unlike the previous Dairy Australia advertisement, it’s not farmers or chefs he’s interrupting, but average Australians from various backgrounds and ages going about their day.

The ads follow Browny, who comes from a multi-generational Warrnambool (Victoria) dairy farming family, as he ‘drops in’ on family breakfast time, mates devouring brunch, a heavy gym session and Nonna’s kitchen to demonstrate how delicious dairy can be used in meals, snacks, drinks, baking and desserts.

Browny simultaneously talks up the health benefits, including stronger bones and leaner muscles, of getting your recommended daily intake of dairy.

Creative director at Elmwood, Paul Greskie: said, “Having a much-loved and down-to-earth character like Browny as our frontman made delivering that message easy.

“Whether it was about explaining how ‘multi-talented’ dairy can help you get enough protein (from a nourishing shake) to build big biceps or provide you with a sweet distraction (in the form of a bowl of ice cream) to move on from a mistake or emotional heartbreak.

“We wanted to feature real dairy people, from farmers to cheese cutters to head chefs, so all the talent in the ad is just that real.

“Using authentic characters really allowed us to capture the passion, craft and personality of the industry.” said. “

Marketing strategy manager at Dairy Australia Glenys Zucco, said: “We tapped into the growing sense of self-resilience and localism by showing the ripple effect that buying dairy made here has on local communities, economies and livelihoods,

“It’s all about educating Australians on the importance of getting enough dairy, and celebrating the many tasty ways to do it.”

