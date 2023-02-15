Daily ChatGPT: Nissan’s Never-Ending Ariya Lo-Fi Ad
Here at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite the best-performing article from the previous day.
Yesterday, you couldn’t get enough of Nissan’s four hour-long lo-fi ad. We asked ChatGPT to “write an article with a headline about the Enjoy the Powerfully Peaceful Nissan Ariya Lo-Fi advert on YouTube in the style of B&T.”
However, rather than write about the advert, ChatGPT decided most readers would have wanted to know about the electric crossover’s feature set. Make of that what you will. Here’s what it came up with:
Nissan Ariya Lo-Fi Advert on YouTube Offers a Serene Escape from the Chaos of Daily Life
Nissan’s new Ariya electric vehicle has been turning heads with its sleek design and advanced features, but it’s the vehicle’s latest lo-fi advert on YouTube that’s truly captivating viewers.
The advert features a serene driving experience, set against a backdrop of calming beats and ambient sounds. The video captures the essence of the Ariya’s peaceful driving experience, highlighting the vehicle’s spacious interior and soft ambient lighting.
The advert also showcases the Ariya’s advanced features, including the e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system and ProPILOT 2.0 technology, which work together to provide a smooth and stress-free ride.
In a world that can often feel chaotic and overwhelming, the Ariya lo-fi advert provides a welcome escape. The gentle sounds and tranquil visuals offer a moment of respite, promoting a sense of relaxation and balance.
The video’s simplicity and elegance are a testament to the Ariya’s design philosophy, which focuses on combining technology and sustainability with a sense of harmony and beauty. The vehicle’s all-electric powertrain is an important step towards achieving a more sustainable future, and the lo-fi advert captures this message in a powerful and visually stunning way.
As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, the Nissan Ariya is poised to make a significant impact. The lo-fi advert on YouTube is a reminder that the Ariya is more than just a car, it’s a lifestyle choice that promotes tranquility and sustainability in a world that needs it now more than ever.
Please login with linkedin to commentChatGPT
Latest News
Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]
Brittany Higgins’ Fiancé David Sharaz Resigns From SCA Radio Job
Think this story simply won't die? Get ready for a bit more zombification here.
Coles Liquor “Almost Running” Social Ads On ChatGPT Exec Tells eTail Conference
Coles confirms it's an early adopter of ChatGPT technology. Yet, still can't get the trolleys to run in a straight line.
Twitter Puts The “Hash” In Hashtag As It Relaxes Cannabis Ad Policy
Twitter office biscuit barrel cleaned out this morning after a relaxation in cannabis ad policy.
Amperity Announces Senior Hires Rian Smith & Sam Bessey
Amperity may sound like a pre-dinner snifter designed to stimulate the palate, however that would actually be aperitif.
NBA Basketball School Launches In Australia With Now We Collide
The NBA announces latest basketball promotion in Australia. Gridiron confirms it gave up long ago.
Alicia Keys Declares “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” With Hennessy Paradis Brand Partnership
Hennessy throws off its gun-toting rapper reputation by enlisting Alicia Keys who B&T understands is sans gun-toting.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Son On Vogue Cover & People Are Losing Their Minds
Haven't been called a wanker or stuck-up for a bit? The simple addition of Vogue to your coffee table should rectify it.
“UnGENderwear Your Underwear” With Revolution360’s Street Art Campaign For Bonds
Bonds the latest brand to show off its PRIDE credentials! Like, what were you expecting? Makita Chainsaws?
SCA Posts Half Years – Revenues Stagnant But Will Pay Dividend
Southern Cross Austereo posts half yearly results. Choirboys' 'Run To Paradise' royalty cheque markedly up on last year.
Australian Defence Force Launches Latest Recruitment Campaign Via VMLY&R
Latest Defence Force recruitment ad again skirts around that little issue about having to kill people.
“Surreal!” Last Year’s Young Lions Winners Reflect On Cannes. Are You Next?
Cannes brings together the cream of adland to complain about flying economy and whinge about the indifferent French.
Enero Posts Impressive 39% Revenue Growth In Half Yearlies
Cellarman at Pyrmont's Harlequin Pub forced to put on third keg of Asahi after Enero posts shiny half-years.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Soars Like An Eagle, The Dog House All The More Doggie
Yet again, MAFS confirms its all-conquering status as desperate rivals mull Best Of Red Faces reboot.
The Festival Of Creativity And Design Kicks Off Via Semi Permanent
Semi Permanent may sound like the perennial state of most teenage boys, but as you'll read here, it's a conference.
Aussies Could Soon Opt-Out Of Ad Targeting Based On Personal Information
Big Brother watching just a little bit less on this news. Unless, of course, you use TikTok then you're really rooted.
OMA Annoints Elizabeth McIntyre As New CEO
Outdoor Media Association names new CEO. Apparently having tan lines was advantageous in the recruitment process.
Anzu & Livewire Extend In-Game Advertising Partnership
Anzu and Livewire have extended their advertising partnership. Still fierce rivals at Thursday netball comp, however.
Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.
Fostering A Culture Of Belonging In A Hybrid World With Atlassian’s Lisa Cutmore
B&T's chatting with Atlassian’s Lisa Cutmore. No, we didn't feel guilty her picking up the coffee tab.
Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]
Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role
Martin Carlill has won the race to become CX agency Tortoise & Hare's new digital lead.
VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director
VaynerMedia names Yash Murthy as new creative director. Also happy to go by the Yash Man, Murts or the Yash-a-nator.
Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials
If B&T ever handed out a fruit cake for top industry initiative, SLIK would be picking out the glacé cherries today.
Aussie Ad Vet Mat Baxter To Launch Design Agency Huge In Australia
Mat Baxter bringing his design agency Huge to Australia. Here's hoping it's called Huge Down Under.
Create Trustworthy Content Via Taboola & Time Partnership
Is your content so dodgy it comes with the Milli Vanilli seal of approval? This may or may not help with credibility.
Media.Monks: CMOs Will Become CIOs As West Follows China
B&T drops by Media.Monks' Sydney office for this interview and a rather unfortunate 21-6 ping-pong shellacking.
Brand Pride Lands On Sydney Streets via QMS
Sydney streets set to be awash with the Pride rainbow! Which is better than the usual vomit, garbage and dead rats.
Aggressive Anti-Tesla Ad Airs During Super Bowl, While Elon (& Rupert) Watch On From The Stands
Umming and ahing over getting a new Tesla? You'll be "no f@cking waying" after watching this terminal takedown.
“One Of The Best Ads I’ve Ever Seen!” Nissan Unveils Four-Hour Lofi Ad & People Are Loving it!
B&T does warn this ad goes for a butt-aching four hours. That said, we could definitely do with the dwell time.
Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]
Principals Introduces Semiotics Services To Help Brands Make Deeper Connections
Branding design agency Principals now offering a semiotics service. That's branding and thankfully not gay conversion.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Struggles In Later Time Slot
Hamish & Andy are the chocolate cake of TV - everything's better with it. Or perhaps not, as these numbers infer.
Instagram To Can Live Stream Shopping Feature
Friends planning an intervention over your online shopping addiction? Get the shakes and the chills with this news.
Want A Ticket To Cairns? Here’s What To Tell Your CFO
Cannes In Cairns is undoubtedly THE hottest ticket in town. Although that is completely dependant on Céline touring.
LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]