“One Of The Best Ads I’ve Ever Seen!” Nissan Unveils Four-Hour Lofi Ad & People Are Loving it!

Japanese car marque Nissan has tapped into the popularity of lofi YouTube videos by creating a four-hour-long ad! And, apparently, it’s attracting a huge following.

Called “Enjoy the Powerfully Peaceful “, the anime work features a woman driving Nissan’s latest electric vehicle, the ARIYA.

As is the case with anything lofi, not much happens during your 240 minutes of advertising. Nothing, in fact.

Apparently the point of the work is the cool, background music that is perfect to study or work to all while subliminally trying to flog you an ARIYA (that retail in Australia around the $45,000-mark.)

And it appears a winner for the brand, users hailing the spot via social media.

“This is how commercials should be. Not designed to annoy people but provide with a pleasant experience which they associate with the product,” said one fan.

Another added: “This is one of the best ads I’ve ever seen in my life. Very unique and I never thought I’d describe an ad as peaceful. And it did its job; never heard of a Nissan ARIYA before now I’ll never forget the name. Marketing team deserves a huge raise.”

Watch the full four hours and eight minutes below. If you dare:

Meanwhile, in the States, Nissan appears worried people won’t be able to pronounce ARIYA and could be turned off buying one.

To overcome the problem, the carmaker invited TikTok creators to share how they pronounce a series of words, including ARIYA with an AR filter game. Players are able to choose between two possible ways to pronounce a word with a tilt of their head, so long as their video is labeled with the campaign hashtag, #HowDoYouSayAriya.

Watch the future unfold below: