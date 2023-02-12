Daily ChatGPT: Calving Klein & The XX Team Up For 7-Minute Spot

Every day on B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best performing article from the previous day — though in this case we’ve chosen the most-read piece over the whole weekend.

We’re on a mission to find out whether our (and your) jobs are safe from the all-conquering AI. This time out, we feel pretty safe as, despite writing a very wordy piece, it missed that Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson featured in the spot, for example.

We asked ChatGPT whether it could “write an article with a headline about The XX’s new music video and how it also served as an advert for Calvin Klein in the style of B&T.”

Here’s our original and here’s the copy that the robot filed:

The XX’s New Music Video Doubles as a Stylish Ad for Calvin Klein

Indie pop band The XX has released a new music video for their latest single, and it’s serving double duty as a stylish advertisement for fashion brand Calvin Klein. The video, which was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alasdair McLellan, features the band members performing the song in a series of eye-catching outfits from the Calvin Klein collection.

The music video is a prime example of the growing trend of brands partnering with musicians and artists to create content that is both entertaining and promotional. By tapping into the popularity of The XX and the creative vision of McLellan, Calvin Klein is able to reach a wider audience and showcase its fashion in a way that is both relatable and aspirational.

In the video, band members Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, and Jamie xx are seen wearing a mix of Calvin Klein’s signature minimalist designs and bold, statement pieces from the brand’s latest collections. The outfits are paired with the band’s signature stripped-back sound, creating a contrast between the fashion and the music that is both striking and memorable.

As well as showcasing the latest styles from Calvin Klein, the video also features several subtle nods to the brand’s iconic advertising campaigns of the past. From the use of black-and-white imagery to the brand’s iconic logo appearing throughout the video, there’s no mistaking the connection between The XX and Calvin Klein.

The collaboration between The XX and Calvin Klein is a winning combination for both parties. For the band, it provides a platform to showcase their music to a new audience, while for Calvin Klein, it’s an opportunity to reach a new generation of fashion fans and promote their latest collections.

Overall, The XX’s new music video serves as a stylish and impactful advert for Calvin Klein, and is a prime example of how brands and musicians can work together to create content that is both entertaining and promotional.