CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work

BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington).

CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more.

BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: “Throughout the process, CXL demonstrated the capabilities, energy and commitment we were looking for. We look forward to working with the team at CX Lavender to accelerate our digital strategy and enhance our customer experience.”

CXL CEO Adam Washington added: “BlueScope is home to some of Australia’s most respected brands in the building and construction industry – just one of the many reasons we’re so excited to begin our new partnership with the BlueScope team. By investing in our people and keeping all services in-house and onshore, we’ve laid the right foundations for a fantastic long-term partnership to come.”

CXL’s digital services engagement commences this month.

Its current clients include Westpac, National Broadband Network, Stockland, Audi, GameStop, News Corp, headspace, St. George, RAA and American Express.