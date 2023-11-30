“Cut The Crap!” Piers Morgan Sensationally Outs “Royal Racists” On His TV Show

Controversial British TV host Piers Morgan is in a spot of bother after he sensationally named the two royals that allegedly made racist comments about the colour of the skin of Harry and Meghan’s first son, Archie.

During his chat show TalkTV , Morgan revealed that King Charles and Catherine Princess of Wales were the two royals allegedly responsible.

Despite Morgan’s comments, many media outlets have chosen not to repeat the allegation.

The claims come from a new Royal book by apparent Harry and Meghan sympathiser, Omid Scobie, called Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

The Dutch edition of the book accidentally named the two royals who had “concerns” over Archie’s skin colour. Meghan, of course, is of African American origin. Scobie blamed the Dutch mishap on “translation errors”.

Realising the claim had not been substantiated and was not meant to go public, the Dutch publisher immediately withdrew the book from sale and pulped it.

Scobie has also said he would not name names in the UK and US due to both countries’ strict libel laws.

For his part, Morgan tried to justify his decision to name the King and Catherine by arguing he was reacting to the witch-hunt caused by Harry and Meghan’s decision to air the race issue without giving any context or allowing a right to reply.

Morgan argued that it would enable people in the UK who “who actually pay for the British royal family” to have a “more open debate about this whole farrago”.

“Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the Royal Family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it,” Morgan told his TV audience.

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all – like I say, I don’t believe there was.

“I’m going to cut through all this crap. I’m going to tell you the names of the two senior royals who are named in that Dutch version of the book. The royals who are named in this book are King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales.”

Morgan later repeated the claims by posting it to his 8.7 million social media followers.

Buckingham Palace has so far declined to comment on the book or its claims; however, British media has speculated it may still call in the lawyers and sue Scobie on the grounds of privacy.

Royal PR expert Mark Borkowski added: “These spats and tittle tattle will just run out. If [Harry’s memoir] Spare didn’t do anything to dislodge the royal brand, some journalist whose credibility is under question is not going to do anything.”

 

 




