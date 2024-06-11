Cummins&Partners Wins Equip Super Creative, Unveils New Brand Platform

Cummins&Partners has been named the agency of record for Equip Super following a competitive pitch and it has launched a new brand platform for the fund.

Leveraging the common saying ‘the shy and retiring type’, Equip Super and cummins&partners have created a metaphoric safe space for people to seek advice, get guidance and ask the retirement questions they may be too “afraid” to ask.

Research conducted by Equip Super revealed that retirees are demanding direct, personal contact from their funds and that they’re unsure of where to start retirement planning, let alone knowing if they will have enough funds to last.

With over 90 years’ experience and over $34 billion in assets, Equip Super is focused on providing the right service, support and products for members nearing and in retirement. These include providing a dedicated support service for members and encouraging new members to join The Fund to get full mastery of their retirement future. This includes retirement accounts, retirement investment advice, retirement planning and retirement income strategies.

Equip Super’s, Brent Retallick, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer says “Equip Super is focused on providing to its members the best care and returns, as we have aimed to do over the last 90 years. We’re seeing an opportunity for the growing cohort of pre-retirees to provide deeper support and service. We’re thrilled to launch this campaign with cummins&partners and thank them for their help in getting us here”.

Sean Cummins, founder and creative strategist, says “It’s a pleasure to work with Equip Super to reorient itself around a very important audience and lifestage, who often need that extra validation and support navigating a very complex time in their lives. I know personally that you don’t want to feel silly and timid about the issue, so having a campaign that tackles that head on is great”.

The campaign is set to launch on June 11th with an integrated creative and media strategy. It will feature over 500 dynamic OOH placements, social, digital and include integrated sponsorships across Sky’s Business Weekly and the Retire Right podcast. This data-driven approach aims to effectively target pre-retirees and retirees based on their respective life stages.

The campaign also includes a takeover of Flinders Street Station, featuring a dynamic Q&A feed on ‘The Wall’ and consecutive screens. This market-first API feed encourages people to ask retirement questions they may be too afraid to ask otherwise.