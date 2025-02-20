Culture Bites: The Magic Is In The Moment, Not The Channel

In this latest issue of Culture Bites, Roger Lintzeris, Melbourne head of strategy at Starcom Australia, writes that we must move from channel-led thinking to moments of receptivity. And it’ll change the way consumers think about brands in return.

There’s no force stronger than culture in shifting behaviours.

To reach people when they’re most receptive, we must transcend the longstanding approach of segmenting audience reach through media channels. It isn’t just insufficient – it’s outdated.

This doesn’t mean abandoning marketing science. Instead, it’s about applying proven principles through a new lens.

While traditional channel-based audience segmentation is becoming dated, the fundamentals of marketing effectiveness remain crucial. The key is understanding why our audiences consume media, not just where and when.

Take Netflix as an example. With the streaming platform now broadcasting live NFL alongside its on-demand content, it seems traditional channel definitions are becoming arbitrary. It’s not the platform that matters; it’s about the viewing context and audience mindset.

When a consumer opens Netflix, they’re not thinking about whether they’re accessing a streaming service or a broadcast network – they’re seeking entertainment, education or escapism. These outdated naming conventions and models don’t help us understand how and why we’re trying to reach these audiences.

We must shift from channel-led thinking to moments of receptivity, crafting messages for the right moment, regardless of platform or device. The magic lies in the moment itself.

For example, every day millions of Australians participate in a sacred ritual – watching a handsome tattooed barista make their chosen coffee.

Whether it’s a Mont Blanc (for the cool kids), a Magic (for the coffee nerds), or a full-fat Flat White (for us ’80s kids), the power isn’t in Aussies’ idle phone scroll as they await their morning pick-me-up. It’s in the precious pre-email moment of preparation – the anticipation for what lies ahead. For brands, it’s a perfect territory that could be utilised to cleverly tap into the mindset.

But this shift demands respect for these moments. Don’t disrupt someone’s Sunday evening relaxation with form-filling requests. Don’t force a 90-second video on someone sneaking a quick news check between meetings. Let the moment guide the interaction, not the channel.

When we align our strategies with the cultural currents driving our audiences, we create campaigns that don’t just reach people – they move them.

Vegemite’s recently launched ‘Unite with Vegemite’ campaign is a good example. The campaign isn’t just about breakfast – it captures something deeper. The iconic spread draws on the precious morning moments when Australians come together, whether it’s a noisy family kitchen, a newly arrived family discovering the perfect Vegemite-to-butter ratio, or a quiet coffee-and-toast ritual for one.

Vegemite understood that the power isn’t solely in the meal occasion – it’s in the moment of connection. By precision-targeting these rituals across multiple channels, the brand didn’t just build reach, they created impact.

This approach demands we go beyond simple channel recommendations for truly integrated campaigns. We must weave our message into consumer rituals and routines, shifting from, “How do we reach our audience?” to, “How do we become part of the moments they value?”

A simple framework for this allows us to prioritise cultural contribution over presence:

Moment Mapping: Identify opportunities where brands can authentically enhance the moments that matter to our audience.

Context-Led Creation: Align creative with the moments we’re entering, leveraging the new efficiencies in dynamic content delivery.

Impact Measurement: Move beyond reach and frequency to measure cultural resonance and business impact.

The future of media strategy and planning isn’t just about reaching audiences – it’s about becoming an integral part of their meaningful moments. By shifting from channels to moments of receptivity, we can create campaigns that move both people and business metrics, regardless of where they’re engaging.