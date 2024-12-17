CUB Encourages Aussies To “Embrace The Mid” In Carlton Dry 3.5% Launch Campaign Via Clemenger BBDO

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) and Clemenger BBDO have made a throwback beer ad that’s full of mid-riffs but is definitely not mid for Carlton Dry’s newest mid strength beer: Carlton Dry 3.5%.

Launching this summer, the Embrace the Mid product launch campaign unapologetically celebrates the growing popularity of mid-strength beers via a collection of characters who are as memorable as their outfits.

From a steely-eyed veteran footy bloke with a weathered tum to an office-worker in a full belly baring gilet, to an unfazed barman who’s half as dressed as the rest, the campaign’s heroes sport mid-riff tops that proudly declare their love for the sweet nectar that is Carlton Dry 3.5%.

“Gone are the days when ordering a mid-strength beer was met with a few sideway glances at the bar. Now it’s becoming the go-to choice at pubs and BBQs around the country. Like Australia, Dry 3.5% is embracing the mid in more ways than one. We wanted to tap into this cultural shift on beers and fashion to make work that gets Aussies talking at the pub, and if that means we need to show a bit of mid-riff then so be it,” said Ant Phillips, ECD, Clemenger BBDO.

“It’s a beer ad. Made how beer ads are meant to be made: half naked and full flavoured,” said Adrián Flores, chief creative officer, Clemenger BBDO.

Directed by rising young director Hayden Somerville through Clems’ in-house production arm, MADE THIS, the campaign will run across film, digital, social, outdoor with experiential activations.

“We recently revealed Carlton Dry 3.5% is the no 1 selling newly-released beer in the country. For years Aussies have loved the crisp refreshing taste of an ice-cold Carlton Dry, so of course it made perfect sense to release a mid-strength version. It also made perfect sense to produce a classic pub beer ad to support it. Embrace the Mid taps into the humour that Carlton advertising is known for, we’re so excited to bring this new campaign to market and see even more Aussie beer lovers embrace Dry 3.5% this summer,” said Jess Johnson, marketing manager, Carlton.

“This project was highly collaborative between director, client, production and creative. Everyone really came together as one team, one dream to bring this vision to life, quickly. I reckon I’ll go a mid too,” said Ainslee Littlemore, head of production at MADE THIS.

CREDITS

Client – Carlton & United Breweries

Head of Beer – Ben Eyles

Marketing Manager, Carlton – Jessica Johnson

Assistant Brand Manager – Gianni Cozzi

Creative Agency – Clemenger BBDO

Chief Creative Officer – Adrián Flores

Executive Creative Director – Ant Phillips

Creative Director – Derek Anderson

Senior Copywriter – Phoebe Sloane

Senior Art Director – Jake Blood

Chief Strategy & Experience Officer – Simon Wassef

Strategy Director – Vanessa Quincey

Managing Partner – Jason Melhuish

Group Business Director – Sam Siddons

Business Director – Laura Keating

Head of Production – Ainslee Littlemore

Head of Studio – Matt Gauci

Production Company – MADE THIS

Director- Hayden Somerville

Executive Producer – Ainslee Littlemore

Producer – Lachie Beattie

DOP – Marcus Croup

Offline/ Online Editor – Sam Coates

Grade – We Are Crayon

Sound design – Squeak E.Clean

Photographer – Paul Hermes

Media Agency – PHD