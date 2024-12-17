CUB Encourages Aussies To “Embrace The Mid” In Carlton Dry 3.5% Launch Campaign Via Clemenger BBDO

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) and Clemenger BBDO have made a throwback beer ad that’s full of mid-riffs but is definitely not mid for Carlton Dry’s newest mid strength beer: Carlton Dry 3.5%.
Launching this summer, the Embrace the Mid product launch campaign unapologetically celebrates the growing popularity of mid-strength beers via a collection of characters who are as memorable as their outfits.
From a steely-eyed veteran footy bloke with a weathered tum to an office-worker in a full belly baring gilet, to an unfazed barman who’s half as dressed as the rest, the campaign’s heroes sport mid-riff tops that proudly declare their love for the sweet nectar that is Carlton Dry 3.5%.
“Gone are the days when ordering a mid-strength beer was met with a few sideway glances at the bar. Now it’s becoming the go-to choice at pubs and BBQs around the country. Like Australia, Dry 3.5% is embracing the mid in more ways than one. We wanted to tap into this cultural shift on beers and fashion to make work that gets Aussies talking at the pub, and if that means we need to show a bit of mid-riff then so be it,” said Ant Phillips, ECD, Clemenger BBDO.
“It’s a beer ad. Made how beer ads are meant to be made: half naked and full flavoured,” said Adrián Flores, chief creative officer, Clemenger BBDO.
Directed by rising young director Hayden Somerville through Clems’ in-house production arm, MADE THIS, the campaign will run across film, digital, social, outdoor with experiential activations.
“We recently revealed Carlton Dry 3.5% is the no 1 selling newly-released beer in the country. For years Aussies have loved the crisp refreshing taste of an ice-cold Carlton Dry, so of course it made perfect sense to release a mid-strength version. It also made perfect sense to produce a classic pub beer ad to support it. Embrace the Mid taps into the humour that Carlton advertising is known for, we’re so excited to bring this new campaign to market and see even more Aussie beer lovers embrace Dry 3.5% this summer,” said Jess Johnson, marketing manager, Carlton.
“This project was highly collaborative between director, client, production and creative. Everyone really came together as one team, one dream to bring this vision to life, quickly. I reckon I’ll go a mid too,” said Ainslee Littlemore, head of production at MADE THIS.
CREDITS
Client – Carlton & United Breweries
Head of Beer – Ben Eyles
Marketing Manager, Carlton – Jessica Johnson
Assistant Brand Manager – Gianni Cozzi
Creative Agency – Clemenger BBDO
Chief Creative Officer – Adrián Flores
Executive Creative Director – Ant Phillips
Creative Director – Derek Anderson
Senior Copywriter – Phoebe Sloane
Senior Art Director – Jake Blood
Chief Strategy & Experience Officer – Simon Wassef
Strategy Director – Vanessa Quincey
Managing Partner – Jason Melhuish
Group Business Director – Sam Siddons
Business Director – Laura Keating
Head of Production – Ainslee Littlemore
Head of Studio – Matt Gauci
Production Company – MADE THIS
Director- Hayden Somerville
Executive Producer – Ainslee Littlemore
Producer – Lachie Beattie
DOP – Marcus Croup
Offline/ Online Editor – Sam Coates
Grade – We Are Crayon
Sound design – Squeak E.Clean
Photographer – Paul Hermes
Media Agency – PHD