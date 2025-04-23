Croc Awards Countdown: Thinkerbell & VML AUNZ Lead The Pack As Over 70 Agencies Make The Final Cut!

Not long to go now until the APAC Cairns Crocodiles Festival of Creativity, proudly presented by Pinterest! One of my personal highlights? Without a doubt, it’s the Cairns Croc Awards on the Thursday night. This year, we’re thrilled to have the incredible Maz Farrelly as our MC—get ready, because she’s going to blow the roof off the Cairns Convention Centre!

Entries were up compared to last year, which is a massive achievement given the challenging conditions. We’re genuinely proud to see so many agencies from across the APAC region stepping up with exceptional work. What’s especially exciting is the diversity of entrants—everyone from major Holdcos to powerhouse independents, with standout submissions from across Asia, particularly Thailand.

Get your tickets to Cairns now!

A huge congratulations to all our shortlisted agencies! This year, more than 70 agencies have made it to the finals, showcasing an incredible level of talent and creativity.

Leading the nominations leaderboard are Thinkerbell and VML AUNZ, each earning an impressive 15 nominations. Close behind are Akcelo (including OMD) and Grey Thailand, both of which secured 14 nominations. Droga5, part of Accenture Song, stands strong with 10 nominations, followed by Howatson+Company with eight. A special mention also goes to indie standout Awaken, which made a remarkable showing with seven nominations.

Check out the full list of finalists here!

The finalist’s work is incredibly diverse and world-class. A special nod to some of the clients featured among the nominated campaigns, including: Legacy Club Services, Macca’s, NRMA, Thai Health Foundation, FWD Insurance Thailand, Domain, and more.

Can’t wait to see you in sunny Cairns for the Croc Awards!