Crime Pays: Global-First IAB Australia & Neuro-Insight Proves Effectiveness Of True Crime Podcast Advertising
A global-first neuroscience research study has found that True Crime podcast content delivers advertisers’ engagement and memorability at levels known to be effective in influencing consumer decisions and changing behaviour.
The Crime Pays: Guide to Understanding True Crime Podcast Audiences and Advertising Opportunities report from IAB Australia and Neuro-Insight, the world’s preeminent neuro-marketing and neuro-analytics company, tracked participants’ brain activity while listening to podcast content and advertising. It then assessed responses in True Crime and Entertainment podcasts as well as benchmarking against Neuro-Insight’s rich database across a wide range of media environments.
The report found that the unique attributes of the True Crime podcast audience are categorised by a mindset of curiosity, learning, problem-solving, and understanding human behaviour. Additionally, the neuro-state of True Crime content is powerfully transferred to the advertising placed in it. Consequently, ad creative that matches the mood, mindset and motivations of True Crime listeners can reinforce brand memorability to impact consumer decision-making and change behaviour.
Importantly, it found True Crime podcast campaigns are a safe and effective way for advertisers to engage and they can expect the same level of engagement and memorability as they do for Entertainment podcast campaigns. Further, the profile of True Crime podcast listeners provides an ideal audience for advertisers across a wide range of brands, products and services – not just endemic or brands with an obvious link to the genre.
“This is the first time we can see what has previously only been heard! The neuro data revealed a range of captivating patterns and relationships. Whilst True Crime audience engagement exceeds our global media content benchmarks, the opportunities for advertisers in True Crime are broader and more compelling than we’d originally assumed. Whilst we always knew that quality creative was worth the effort, tuning into some of the broader environment attributes of this content measurably increases ad receptivity and effectiveness. This all makes the payback well worth the effort,” said Peter Pynta, principal consultant at Neuro-Insight.
The ground-breaking research was prepared by members of the IAB Australia Audio Council to provide information and context on the opportunity for advertisers, who can be reluctant to invest alongside True Crime podcast content despite the huge popularity of the category.
According to Triton Digital, five out of the top 20 podcasts in Australia in January 2024 were in the True Crime genre, which is the third largest podcast category in Australia, with over one million (1,032,850) weekly average listeners. Two-thirds of podcast listeners are women, with two-thirds of listeners aged between 18 and 44. Total podcast advertising expenditure for 2023 is $99.1 million up 21.7 per cent on 2022, according to the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report. However, despite these figures, the latest IAB Audio State of the Nation report found only 22 per cent of agencies invested in True Crime content in 2023 compared to 63 per cent investing in Entertainment podcasts.
“Australian media owners and content creators have been investing significant resources and time to research, investigate, develop, and report a range of incredibly rich and important True Crime podcasts and in turn audiences have devoured these. I am thrilled that the new report, Crime Pays, proves that True Crime podcasts provide an opportunity that advertisers should be considering in their media mix,” said Gai Le Roy CEO of IAB Australia.
Key findings:
- Over 1 million Australians listeners lean into True Crime podcasting each week.
- The profile of True Crime podcast listeners provides an ideal audience for advertisers across a wide range of brands, products, and services not just endemic or brands with an obvious link to the genre.
- True Crime podcasts deliver advertisers engagement and memorability at levels known to be effective in influencing decisions and changing behaviour.
- Advertisers can expect the same level of engagement and memorability with their True Crime podcast campaigns as they do for Entertainment podcast campaigns.
- Understanding environmental attributes provide a safe and effective way for brands to engage with True Crime podcasts.
- As with all advertising, creative is the greatest driver of effectiveness.
Please login with linkedin to commentIAB Neuro-Insight True Crime
Latest News
STOP EVERYTHING! The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist, Presented By Vevo, Is HERE!
B&T is not responsible for any riots, jealousy or emotional pain caused by the publishing of this list.
In A League Of Its Own: NRL Season Kicks Off On Nine This Weekend
NRL on Nine is in a league of its own. With the 2024 Telstra NRL Premiership season kicking off this weekend, brands have more league to leverage across Nine’s unrivalled Total TV, Total Audio and Total Publishing assets than ever before. With more than 145 games free and live for all Australians on the 9Network […]
DoubleVerify Launches Pre-Bid ‘Made for Advertising’ Tiered Categories For Elevated Brand Suitability
DoubleVerify has unveiled its latest innovation in brand safety and suitability with the introduction of tiered “Made for Advertising” (MFA) brand suitability categories for pre-bid avoidance. This first-to-market innovation, integrated into DV Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS), complements DV’s existing post-bid offering and provides advertisers with a full spectrum solution to maximise ad effectiveness throughout the […]
Havas Wins Viatris & Uniting Property Services In Competitive Pitches
Havas Media Network has been appointed media agency of record for global pharmaceutical company Viatris and Uniting Property Services. Lead image: Virginia Hyland CEO Havas Media Network. The remits for both brands cover media strategy, planning, buying, digital performance and search, with Viatris also including retail marketing. A best-in-class global healthcare company, Viatris’ mission is […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Melbourne FC Rocked By Off-Field Scandals But Partnership Portfolio Remains Solid
It’s been a rocky few weeks inside Melbourne FC, with star Demon Joel Smith facing drug trafficking or attempted drug trafficking allegations just a week out from the season’s kick-off. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season. Despite a […]
Google Nabs NAB CMO Suzana Ristevski
Ristevski swapping suits & ties for ping pong tables & pizza parties with new CMO gig.
“Cornerstones Of Community Strength”: CARE Spotlights Vital Role Of Women To Overcome Poverty & Recover From Conflict & Disaster
This International Women’s Day, CARE Australia will celebrate women as global change-makers amid increasingly frequent conflicts and climate-related crises, with Ashleigh Streeter-Jones, Natalie Kyriacou OAM, and Justine Cullen spearheading the initiative as ambassadors. Lead image: Ashleigh Streeter-Jones In its third consecutive year, the ambassadors will champion CARE Australia’s Her Circle initiative, which recognises that: when […]
“It’s A Day Tinged With Sadness For New Zealand’s Media Landscape”: 300 Jobs Lost As NewsHub Announces Closure
Warner Brothers Discovery’s Newshub is set to close its doors in June 2024, leaving up to 300 staff, including high-profile presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes, out of a job. In a statement today, Warner Bros. Discovery said it had started consultation on a “proposed remodelling and restructure of its ANZ free-to-air business in New […]
There’s Still Time To Enter This Year’s TikTok Young Lions!
One of them weird adrenaline junkies who like to leave everything to the last minute? Now is your official cue to panic.
Dee Madigan: Govt’s Zero Chance Ads ‘Strategically Smart’ And ‘Well Executed’
Dee Madigan sheds light on government's controversial border security ads.
You Thought Media Was Bad? Here Are The Tech Players With The Biggest Gender Pay Gaps
No amount of ping pong tables or free company t-shirts can get you out of these poor numbers.
Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
If this partnership means anything other than a car on a surfboard, then B&T doesn't want it.
PepsiCo, Domino’s And Pilates Brand Breach Ad Standards
Ad standards finally steps in stop adverts that fat shame women. Better late than never...
MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United
Milk+Honey continues to win award for agency name that makes you feel the most hungry.
Vistar Media Continues APAC Growth With New Director Of Enterprise Sales & Spate Of Promotions
Vistar Media continues to grow in Asia but remains wary of letting staff wear colours other than black and blue.
“Be Your Authentic Self” – Victorian Sales Director Peter Charles Celebrates 25 Years At Seven
Disclaimer: B&T is not responsible for anyone let go for being their authentic self.
Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption
The Alcohol and Drug Foundation takes on underage drinking in latest campaign. Move 20 years too late for B&T staff.
Google Defends Pay Gap Numbers: “We Compensate Googlers Based On What They Do, Not Who They Are”
Bad news for charismatic slackers as Google reveals they pay staff based on what they do.
Ogilvy PR Restructures Corporate Leadership
Ogilvy gets a new senior leadership lineup. Designated car parking spaces not yet decided.
The Sweetshop Welcomes Familiar Face With Appointment Of Kate Roydhouse To Leadership Team
It's a sweet new gig for Roydhouse at Sweetshop.
TV Week Logies Announce Major Changes To 2024 Program
The Logies gets some new updates. No word on whether Ben Cousins has been invited, however.
Square & Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses With Arcade Ingenuity
Did your parents tell you to stop playing games? Consider yourself vindicated, here.
GroupM Nabs Dom Dipple From Groov Ltd
Great news for Dom Dipple here. His cousin Tom Tipple said to be devastated with GroupM's snub.
Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health
Wellbub challenges Insta-perfect baby shower pics with latest maternity-themed campaign.
Australian Turf Club Tells Race Goers To “Expect It All” Ahead Of 2024 Autumn Racing Carnival
Australian Turf Club invites racing lovers across Australia to Expect It All with the launch of the latest creative campaign to highlight the racing on offer in Sydney at Rosehill Gardens and Royal Randwick. The campaign, which will officially launch ahead of this year’s Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival, highlights the wide range of incredible experiences […]
Avenue C Mixes It Up With KitchenAid Media Account Win
It's great news for baking fans at Avenue C today. Less good news for their waistlines.
West Australian Ballet Unveils 2024 Season Themed ‘The Discovery’
VML goes all Billy Elliot here with new ballet-themed campaign.
Icon Agency Empowers Victorian Students With UX Design Principles
Icon Agency training kids for a lifetime of long nights and last-minute client requests with this training scheme.
Tracksuit Secures $20.5M To Fuel The Future Of Brand Tracking
The Herbert brothers are in the money on the back of this news. Maybe they'll ditch the sweats for suits?
Creative Non-Profit She Creates Unveils Dynamic New Approach for 2024
She Creates gets new bosses and approach for 2024. Or the remaining three-quarters of 2024, anyway.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Carlton Partnerships Provide More Than Just Financial Support As Team Prepares 2024 Campaign
Carlton insists that sponsors are more than simply the team bank rollers.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Wahs-Mania Leads To Brand New Signings As Warriors Aim To Go All The Way In 2024
Something insane swept to New Zealand as finals approached last year. “Wahs Mania” took hold, and hope was ignited in the hearts of Kiwis who mostly didn’t usually care about League. Sadly, the Warriors didn’t make it through to the grand final, but the clubs following saw a massive increase nonetheless. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight […]
Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”
Credit Union SA perilously close to telling customers "C U Next Tuesday," here.
Three Major Wins For Atomic 212°
It's set to be a good Friday for pubs in The Rocks on the back of these three Atomic 212° wins.
Chloe Hooper Talks MOOD x Mental Health Record Attempt For Cannes In Cairns
You can become a mental health first aider at Cannes in Cairns this year. That or very, very sunburned.
Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]