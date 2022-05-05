Crikey! Australia Zoo Announces Environmentally Friendly NFT Collection To Help Conservation Efforts

Home of the late, beloved Crocodile Hunter, Australia Zoo has today announced its foray into the realm of digital art and Web3 with the launch of its upcoming “Wildlife Warriors” NFT project. You can suss it out HERE.

The yet-to-be-released NFT’s were created on Algorand, which is the world’s first carbon-negative blockchain with 0.01 gas and transaction fees, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Warriors.

The project is centred on raising awareness and funds to protect Australia’s wildlife and wild places.

In partnership with Australian-based tech startup, Meadow Labs, the rare NFT project will comprise of a series of drops, each focusing on a different Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors animal. The NFTs will also be randomly generated and 100 per cent unique to the buyer, with no chance of duplicates.

“This green chain and new technology allows us a new avenue to continue to fight for the protection of our wildlife and wild places,” said the late Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin (featured image, left, obviously).

Co-founder and CEO of Meadow Labs, Martin Kelly, said his company was excited to be partnering with Australia Zoo for their first foray into Web3.

“This is a sensational example of what innovative brands can achieve when they open themselves up to the endless possibilities that Web3 has to offer,” he added. “This is just the beginning of a long term partnership to create an “NFT for good” movement that builds on ensuring we all have a sustainable future.”

Algorand Foundation’s head of communities in Australia, Adriana Belotti said she was elated to see Australia Zoo and Meadow Labs bringing wildlife conservation fundraising to the Algorand blockchain.

“It really fits in with our core value of sustainability. I’m sure that collecting these NFTs will resonate with everyone who has a soft spot for the iconic Aussie wildlife, both here and abroad,” she said.

“It’s important to highlight that fundraising via NFTs on a public blockchain also means that transactions are processed through a smart contract that automatically transfers 100 per cent of primary sales proceeds to Australia Zoo and that Algorand delivers that service with carbon-neutrality. It’s good for the animals and for our planet.”

In anticipation for the NFT’s launch, Australia Zoo has created an exclusive “Allow List”, which features information including timings for the first NFT drop, and to secure a spot to buy ahead of the public mint. You can sign up HERE.