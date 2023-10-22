Cricket Australia Bowls Over New Audiences With Launch Of Cricket Gold On Samsung TV Plus

Cricket Australia is the latest sporting body to launch its own dedicated FAST channel, Cricket Gold, on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service.

In- and around-the-game content rights that were being left on the table have paved the way towards a new revenue stream and untapped viewership opportunities within Samsung’s free streaming TV environment.

Sporting bodies have become increasingly aware of the commercial value of their content in recent years. Australia’s major broadcasters now pay more than $1 billion a year for the rights to live matches across AFL, NRL, cricket and tennis, and a review of regulations may lead to subscription streaming services competing for big sporting events. While the anti-siphoning debate continues, Samsung TV Plus has experienced a rise in sporting bodies seeking out innovative ways to monetise the content they already own – from game highlights and player stories to archive footage and docuseries – to reach a new legion of fans.

Offering hours of archive footage, including classic matches and compilation programming, Cricket Gold follows in the FAST footsteps of other sporting bodies that have already turned to the alternative distribution model. FIFA+ and the PGA TOUR channel launched dedicated channels on Samsung TV Plus earlier this year, offering viewers a host of premium ‘around the game’ streamed content.

“Many sporting bodies are sitting on a treasure trove of untapped potential – and FAST is the perfect environment to reach new audiences and re-monetise content. FAST gives fans access to great programming around the game and a way to relive the best sporting moments, all for free,” Ed Love, head of business development and content acquisitions at Samsung TV plus said.

“Our growing number of sporting channels is changing the face of FAST and offering sporting bodies and advertisers a new avenue to reach and engage with sports audiences,” said Alex Spurzem, managing director Samsung ads ANZ & SEA.

“Cricket Gold on Samsung TV Plus will provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase our archive on a platform that has a growing reach in established and new cricket markets. Our video archives provide a rich source of Australian Cricket history,” said Richard Ostroff, CA head of broadcast and production.

“We’ve invested heavily over the past few years digitising and cataloguing these precious assets so they can be made available to cricket fans around the world in the best possible condition”.

“We’re pleased to work with Samsung Electronics as the first distributor of Cricket Gold and look forward to providing an outstanding experience for viewers,” said Ostroff.

“Access to our video archives for cricket fans will continue to expand as we look to enhance access for fans and celebrate cricket’s unique heritage”.