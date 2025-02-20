CampaignsNewsletter

Craft Brewer Gage Roads Launches New ‘Made For Yewww’ Platform Via VML

Staff Writers
Australian craft brewer Gage Roads has launched an new brand platform via VML: ‘Made for Yewww’

The new creative platform is a celebration of everything Gage Roads, tapping into the anticipation and celebration of the epic life moments that deserve a bit of recognition.

With the campaign running across film, OOH, radio and social, ‘Made for Yewww’ will be an ongoing platform to recognise the legends, places and coastal lifestyle that inspire the Gage Road ethos.

Mick McKeown, head of sales and marketing at Good Drinks Australia, commented: “The Made for Yewww campaign perfectly encapsulates the essence of Gage Roads, representing those moments in life where the excitement and energy of anticipation or appreciation are celebrated by you and your mates. Made For Yewww is also a nod to our brewing expertise and that our beers are quality made with taste to suit our incredible Australian lifestyle.

With our home in WA the Made For Yewww campaign will lead a considered resurgence as well as expansion plan across the east coast with media kicking off in QLD, followed by the entire eastern seaboard. The collaboration with VML was seamless from the start with the campaign planned with ideas that will span the next few years. We just love the energy and excitement the team have for our products.”

The campaign has already started having an impact with the first wave of OOH bringing some colour to Adshels on both coasts, as well as bespoke, location specific executions. The film assets were brought to life with the expertise and passion of the team at Clockwork Films and director duo Cowboys.

Tim Newton, creative lead, VML Perth said “Beautifully simple ideas and wonderfully passionate people are a winning recipe and we couldn’t be happier with the end product. It encapsulates the feeling of coastal freedom
in Gage’s unique voice.”

Adam Kennedy, MD, VML Brisbane and Perth added, “Gage’s plans for national expansion and their ambition to create cut-through work excited us from the moment we took the pitch brief. We had WA and
Queensland creatives collaborate on the ideas, which was the perfect model for the brand and really got sparks flying.”

