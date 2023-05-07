Coronation or coro-NO-tion? Projections take over London!

Rebellious wine brand 19 Crimes has this week weighed in on the Coronation conversations with a series of attention-grabbing projections on iconic landmarks across the capital to promote the brands new platform that centres around “Or don’t”.

Dysfunctional families are the standard in 21st century Britain and the royals are no different. We all have that big family get together that we’d rather avoid, or family members that are bound to end up grinding our gears. But why should we just accept these traditions?

19 Crimes’ projections are aimed at championing those that go against the norm and refuse to conform for the sake of tradition. Maybe your wife doesn’t want to come along to the next family BB and why should she?

Ben Blake, marketing director, Treasury Premium Brands, said: “The UK is in a royal frenzy with the King’s Coronation this week and news headlines have been flooded with stories of family rifts and dramas. Many of the dramas are probably quite relatable for families across the UK, and in true 19 Crimes spirit, we wanted to encourage people to shun tradition and enjoy this weekend in the way that they want to.”

The projections come as part of a new creative platform being delivered by wine brand 19 Crimes, in which they encourage people to go against the never-ending list of rules that stop you from living your best life. You could do all the things you’re meant to do…or don’t.

In addition to an edgy PR campaign, the new platform will roll out from April, with extensive out of home placement, new social content and disruptive messaging tied to shopper occasions that encourages the nation to go against the grain and lean into their rebellious side.