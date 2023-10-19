Copy School’s Call for Students

Just 20 places are available in Sydney (w/c 13 Nov) and Melbourne (w/c 20 Nov)

Announcing this year’s tutor line-up for Sydney’s Copy School, cochair John Bevins said, “Delight didn’t do enough justice to the way I felt when every speaker from last year graciously accepted the invitation to come back. So I went to the thesaurus and found a new word (new to me): Jouissance. That’s apt. Especially given the ten-out-of-ten rating most students gave last year’s classes.”

The Sydney lineup includes:

Andy Fleming

Barbara Humphries

Dee Madigan

Esther Clerehan

Georgia Waters

Heather Sheen

Jenny Mak

Jonathon Kneebone

Ralph van Dijk

More details of Melbourne’s line-up will be available soon.