Copy School Sydney Masterclass Tutors Announced

Copy School Sydney has finalised its masterclasses for 11 November 2024 at the State Library of NSW.
Led by some of the most renowned creative minds in the advertising and marketing industries, this year’s masterclass will offer invaluable insights, hands-on learning, and one-of-a-kind networking opportunities. The program’s 2024 tutors include:
Tutors in order of appearance:
- Andy Flemming: Creative Lead — 72andSunny
- Johnathan Kneebone: Founder and Creative Partner — The Glue Society
- Dee Madigan: Owner and Executive Creative Director — Campaign Edge;
- Georgie Waters: Senior Copywriter — M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ;
- Celia Mortlock (via Zoom from New York): Associate Creative Director — Johannes Leonardo
- Jenny Mak and Heather Sheen: Creative Partner & Brand Consultant/ Strategist, respectively — DDB Group Australia & Sheen Strategy, respectively
- Ewan Harvey and Aicha Wijland: Copywriter & Art Director, respectively — The Monkeys
- Ralph Van Dijk: Creative Director and Founder — Eardrum
- Esther Clerehan: Creative Talent Specialist — CLEREHAN
Masterclasses include:
- What Makes a Great Copywriter?
- Dialogue
- Resilience
- The Basics
- What It’s Like Working Overseas as an Australian
- Empathy, Strategy, Persuasion
- Getting More from Your Audio
- Ideas
- Finding Your Strengths and Working to Them
- First come, first served, filling up fast: copyschool.org Nota bene: Copy School keeps its fee to $595 because it’s not a hot for profit it’s a Not For Profit. All tutors, and co-chairs Chris Taylor and JohnBevins, are pro bono