Copy School Sydney Masterclass Tutors Announced

Copy School Sydney has finalised its masterclasses for 11 November 2024 at the State Library of NSW.

Led by some of the most renowned creative minds in the advertising and marketing industries, this year’s masterclass will offer invaluable insights, hands-on learning, and one-of-a-kind networking opportunities. The program’s 2024 tutors include:

Tutors in order of appearance:

Andy Flemming: Creative Lead — 72andSunny

Johnathan Kneebone: Founder and Creative Partner — The Glue Society

Dee Madigan: Owner and Executive Creative Director — Campaign Edge;

Georgie Waters: Senior Copywriter — M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ;

Celia Mortlock (via Zoom from New York): Associate Creative Director — Johannes Leonardo

Jenny Mak and Heather Sheen: Creative Partner & Brand Consultant/ Strategist, respectively — DDB Group Australia & Sheen Strategy, respectively

Ewan Harvey and Aicha Wijland: Copywriter & Art Director, respectively — The Monkeys

Ralph Van Dijk: Creative Director and Founder — Eardrum

Esther Clerehan: Creative Talent Specialist — CLEREHAN

Masterclasses include: