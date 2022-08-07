Coopers Unveils New Look, The First In 20 Years

Coopers Unveils New Look, The First In 20 Years
Australia’s largest independent family-owned brewery, Coopers, has unveiled a brand-new look for its portfolio of naturally conditioned ales and stouts.

The first major update to core packaging in 20 years, the iconic Coopers roundel has been refreshed with a modern and clear design showcasing the brand’s heritage and brewing process.

The updated packaging follows Coopers’ new masterbrand positioning, Forever Original, unveiled last year.

While the look has changed, the beer remains the same.

Coopers national marketing manager, Kate Dowd, said research among Coopers fans and new drinkers indicated strong recognition and likeability for the new packaging format.

“The new design has been carefully developed with the objective of retaining our brand loyalists while also recruiting new drinkers to the Coopers brand,” Dowd said.

“The refresh brings overall consistency to the Coopers ale range and has been designed to stand out on shelves, making it easier for our fans to spot their favourite brew.

“Coopers is excited to share our new look and we know that drinkers will continue to enjoy the great Coopers taste they know and love.”

In addition to design changes, the 750ml Coopers longneck range will also be packaged in an improved bottle developed to minimise weight.

There will be no changes to the Coopers lager products, including Dry and Premium Light. Design agency Cowan was engaged to deliver the brand’s new look.

Products featuring the new packaging and updated tap badges will begin rolling out into liquor outlets and licenced premises across the country from September.

