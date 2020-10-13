Cookie Maker Oreo Surprises With Tender LGBTQI+ Tearjerker

American biscuit maker Oreo has shown its colours in a powerful and surprising new campaign celebrating LGBTQI+ history month.

It’s also out to promote the brand’s Limited Edition #ProudParent Oreo Rainbow Cookies (with seven different colored cream fillings).

Not that they’re for sale – instead, cookie fans can win one of 10,000 packs by sharing a photo on Instagram or Twitter that depicts what the LGBTQI+ movement means to them.

Commenting on the campaign, Justin Parnell, senior director for the Oreo brand, said: “Family support and acceptance are critical to the health and wellbeing of LGBTQI+ individuals.

“We made this film for anyone and everyone. It’s for members of the LGBTQI+ community to hopefully see themselves represented in a real and authentic way. It’s also for parents, friends, family members and allies to understand how much their love, acceptance and support means.”

The spot’s the work of creative agency 360i and was directed by Sanctuary Films’ Cole Webley.

Check it out below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

