Continental Tyres Nabs Dean Bonthorne As New Marketing Managing

Continental Tyres has announced a key senior hire in its marketing team to support its ambitious plans for brand growth in 2022.

Senior marketing executive, Dean Bonthorne (featured image) has joined as marketing manager and will lead Continental Tyres marketing operations.

Bonthorne boasts more than 23 years’ experience in the marketing industry and comes from a strong background in the automotive sector, having spearheaded marketing across multiple OEM brands including Suzuki, Jeep, Chrysler and Nissan, along with experience in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Bonthorne most notably led marketing for Jeeps re-launched brand, working across the iconic campaigns “Don’t Hold Back” and “I Bought A Jeep”.

Bonthorne’s career has also seen him lead multiple activities in digital brand revitalisation, high-exposure partnerships and multiple local and international product launches.

“Having a lifelong passion for automotive, the opportunity to be part of a team that helps share the Continental Tyres brand with Australians was too exciting an opportunity to pass up,” said Bonthorne.

His appointment follows Continental Tyres renewing its sponsorship of the Toyota AFL Premiership season in 2022.

Bonthorne will now work in partnership with the AFL and wider internal marketing team to build brand visibility and bolster marcomms strategy across the entire business.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the expansion of our marketing team and the appointment of Dean Bonthorne as Marketing Manager,” said Continental Tyres managing director, Mitchell Golledge.

“His extensive background in automotive marketing made him a natural fit for our brand, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Dean to the business.”

Bonthorne added, “Although Continental has a rich 150-year heritage from their origins in Germany, the brand is comparatively new in Australia, which provides a brilliant opportunity for brand growth.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the benefits of our products, so that more Australians can enjoy the enhanced driving experience Continental tyres deliver.”