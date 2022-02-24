Continental Tyres Nabs Dean Bonthorne As New Marketing Managing

Continental Tyres Nabs Dean Bonthorne As New Marketing Managing
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Continental Tyres has announced a key senior hire in its marketing team to support its ambitious plans for brand growth in 2022.

Senior marketing executive, Dean Bonthorne (featured image) has joined as marketing manager and will lead Continental Tyres marketing operations.

Bonthorne boasts more than 23 years’ experience in the marketing industry and comes from a strong background in the automotive sector, having spearheaded marketing across multiple OEM brands including Suzuki, Jeep, Chrysler and Nissan, along with experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. 

Bonthorne most notably led marketing for Jeeps re-launched brand, working across the iconic campaigns “Don’t Hold Back” and “I Bought A Jeep”.

Bonthorne’s career has also seen him lead multiple activities in digital brand revitalisation, high-exposure partnerships and multiple local and international product launches.

“Having a lifelong passion for automotive, the opportunity to be part of a team that helps share the Continental Tyres brand with Australians was too exciting an opportunity to pass up,” said Bonthorne.

His appointment follows Continental Tyres renewing its sponsorship of the Toyota AFL Premiership season in 2022.

Bonthorne will now work in partnership with the AFL and wider internal marketing team to build brand visibility and bolster marcomms strategy across the entire business.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce the expansion of our marketing team and the appointment of Dean Bonthorne as Marketing Manager,” said Continental Tyres managing director, Mitchell Golledge.

“His extensive background in automotive marketing made him a natural fit for our brand, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Dean to the business.”

Bonthorne added, “Although Continental has a rich 150-year heritage from their origins in Germany, the brand is comparatively new in Australia, which provides a brilliant opportunity for brand growth.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the benefits of our products, so that more Australians can enjoy the enhanced driving experience Continental tyres deliver.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Continental Tyres Dean Bonthorne

Latest News

Data & Tech Specialist Foxcatcher Announces Two New Hires
  • Technology

Data & Tech Specialist Foxcatcher Announces Two New Hires

Data and tech specialist, Foxcatcher, has welcomed two new appointments to the team in Darcy Franklin as programmatic trading director and Qi Zhuang as quantitative analyst. Foxcatcher, part of the RyanCap group, is a data-driven marketing technology specialist for brands and agencies. Franklin (featured image, left) comes to Foxcatcher most recently from Audience360, part of […]

Destination NSW Spends The Most On Digital Ads After International Border Reopening
  • Advertising
  • Media

Destination NSW Spends The Most On Digital Ads After International Border Reopening

Destination NSW has spent more than any other brand on digital ad spend since international borders were announced to be opening, according to new data from marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics. The government tourism agency is estimated to have spent $A224,500 on digital ad spend, following the highly anticipated international travel announcement on February 7. Pathmatics also […]

Marketing Has Become A Conversation, But Are You Listening To Your Audience?
  • Opinion

Marketing Has Become A Conversation, But Are You Listening To Your Audience?

In this guest post, Atomic 212°’s head of SEO, Stephen Downward (main photo), says marketers love of data still don’t bring the result that human empathy can… Recently, I was contracted to undertake a research project exploring the thoughts and feelings of our fellow Australians. That is our lives, our health and our mental wellbeing […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Hogarth Launches The Metaverse Foundry That’s Available To All WPP Clients
  • Advertising

Hogarth Launches The Metaverse Foundry That’s Available To All WPP Clients

Hogarth, WPP’s specialist global creative content production company, today announces the launch of The Metaverse Foundry. The Metaverse Foundry is a global team of over 700 creatives, producers, visual artists, developers and technologists who will deliver – from design to execution – brand experiences for clients in the metaverse. Its scale and depth of expertise […]

Tailoring Business InStitchu Launches “Custom Clothing You’ll Love Too Much!” Campaign Via Pinstripe Media
  • Campaigns

Tailoring Business InStitchu Launches “Custom Clothing You’ll Love Too Much!” Campaign Via Pinstripe Media

InStitchu has launched its first campaign via independent agency Pinstripe Media celebrating its custom clothing that you’ll simply love too much to take off. The business, which recently closed an investment with Seven West Media, launched its TVC campaign during the Winter Olympics broadcast, followed by out-of-home and digital placements. The creative focuses on InStitchu […]

Membership Platform Cuppa.TV Launches To Improve Workplace Wellbeing
  • Media

Membership Platform Cuppa.TV Launches To Improve Workplace Wellbeing

Cuppa.tv is a new member-based platform featuring hundreds of on-demand and live video conversations with some of the world’s most credible and inspirational experts, personalities and storytellers to improve your work and life. Want to learn about building a gold-medal mindset directly from Olympic champions Kerri Pottharst or Kieran Perkins? Or how about building mental […]

Kopa Media Appoints Hope Williams To Newly Created Senior Role
  • Media

Kopa Media Appoints Hope Williams To Newly Created Senior Role

Full-service contextual video data and tech company, Kopa Media, has today announced the appointment of Hope Williams to the newly created role of growth director of Australia and New Zealand. In the new role, Williams (featured image) will lead the team in advancing the growth and development of both new and existing agency, client and […]

Antalya, TURKEY - February 12, 2012: A close up of an Apple iPhone 4 screen showing various social media apps, including Skype, Foursquare, Google+, Facebook, Linkedin,Twitter,Flickr and Whatsapp
  • Media

Just In! IAS Launches the Aussie Edition of Their Social Ads and Consumer Perception Study for 2022

Today Integral Ad Science launched the Australian edition of their 2022 Social Ads and Consumer Perception study. The report, based on a survey of over 500 Australian consumers, aims to shed light on the consumer’s overall social media usage and understand their receptivity to in-feed advertising in this dynamic content environment. Two-thirds of Australian consumers use […]