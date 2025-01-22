CommSec Invest Launches Season Two Of ‘The Share Market Simplified’ On LiSTNR

CommSec, an online broker, has announced the return of CommSec Invest: The Share Market Simplified launching on 22 January 2025 on LiSTNR.

Designed for Australians ready to kick-start their investment journey, the podcast offers an introduction to the share market. Across an eight-episode series, CommSec Invest breaks down the complexities of investing into insights to give listeners the knowledge they need to take charge of their financial futures.

Hosted by author and presenter Jamila Rizvi, the second season of the podcast builds on investment principles, delving into topics such as the economic landscape shaping investment opportunities, the importance of diversification, and leveraging news and data for informed decision-making. Each episode features insights from CommSec’s Tom Piotrowski and Steven Daghlian, alongside candid reflections from investors navigating their own financial journeys.

“These new episodes take the basics from season one and crank them up a notch to help listeners level up their share market game. It’s learning. It’s lunacy. And it goes where your average finance podcast wouldn’t dare,” Todd Stevens, senior executive producer, branded podcasts, LiSTNR said.

“It might sound like the setup to a dull joke – “an economist, a market analyst, and an investor walk into a podcast studio” – but dull wasn’t on the agenda. From Steve Daghlian’s bad karaoke to Tom Piotrowski’s body rolling at Club ASX, the episodes are a wild mix of market smarts and laughs. Learning to invest in the share market has never been so entertaining,” Stevens added.

New episodes of CommSec Invest’s season 2 are dropping weekly on LiSTNR.