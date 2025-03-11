Comms Agency Sefiani Bolsters Responsible Business Offering In Response To Client Demand With Promotions, Appointments

Strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has promoted and hired in response to continued client demand for its deep expertise and service area specialisms and senior counsel, particularly in the responsible business sector.

Mandy Galmes, managing partner at Sefiani, said, “The business landscape continues to evolve both in Australia and globally. In response, our clients are seeking our senior specialists to partner with them, elevate their thinking and work as an extension of their team to deliver strategic, creative, impactful programs of work. Sefiani has always differentiated itself on its exceptional senior counsel. These promotions and new hires reflect the value our clients place in that expertise.”

Julia Hoy has been promoted to executive VP of responsible business. This new senior leadership role with scope across the Clarity Global agency follows the successful launch of its Global Responsible Business Unit in late 2024.

Hoy is a recognised communications thought leader in responsible business with expertise in sustainable business, the circular economy, energy transition and decarbonisation. In her new role, Julia will lead global teams and clients across key Clarity Global markets to develop strategic brand and communications programs which support Responsible Business goals.

Hoy will be supported locally by Stephen Mesa who joins Sefiani as an account director from his most recent role in the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. As well as being an experienced crisis communications practitioner, Mesa brings a wealth of leadership and expertise in sustainability, and responsible business space, and will support the continued growth of the Responsible Business Unit.

Sefiani’s Responsible Business team also includes Georgie Mac Smith whose exceptional client management, media and creative skills have been recognised with a promotion to account manager.

“Sefiani is continuing to strategically invest in senior consultants as we recognise our clients need expert partners to help anticipate challenges, drive innovation and deliver impactful results. This focus on deep sector expertise and collaborative partnership is not just a strategic advantage; it’s the cornerstone of our clients’ future success,” added Galmes.

Sefiani is also pleased to welcome Phoebe Blandford to the team as account manager. Blandford brings specialist B2B and B2C communications experience from PR agencies in the UK, most recently Citypress in London where she managed large programs of work for leading global financial services organisations, manufacturers and FMCG brands. She will work with Sefiani clients across a range of sectors including financial services, fintech and technology.

Commenting on current business opportunities, Hoy, said, “The current political and geopolitical landscape is impacting the way companies think about their Responsible Business commitments and practices. Many of our clients are seeking our expert advice to navigate changing stakeholder expectations. They want to communicate their ongoing commitment to innovation or operational change that allows them to adapt to evolving market requirements. They know continued long term success requires alignment to their purpose and values. These are the companies we’re proud to partner with in our Responsible Business Unit as we support their growth trajectories.”