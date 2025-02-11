AdvertisingNewsletter

Common Ventures Teams Up With Thought Leaders To Fix Purpose Washing With ‘The Good, The Ad, And The Ugly’

Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Indie creative agency Common Ventures has launched “The Good, The Ad, The Ugly”, an Australian-first online resource to help creatives and marketers turn good intentions into great campaigns.

“As brands strive to be ethically sound, there’s a risk of falling into traps like stereotyping, buzz words, bias and performative ‘woke-washing’ that can undermine genuine efforts. Through this resource, we aimed to empower brands’ advertisers to make work that’s mindful, inclusive, and impactful — ultimately helping us all to move beyond superficial gestures and foster advertising that truly resonates and more importantly, respects,” said  Jane Burhop, Common Ventures co-founder and creative director.

True to its mission, Common Ventures has brought together expertise from This is Gendered, ANU College of Science, Australian Institute, Peepultree Coaching, Project Gender, Curative, Cadre Pictures and Innovation Unit for the online resource

“It was very clear to us from the start that we couldn’t do this alone – in order for this resource to be as useful and legitimate as possible, we needed help from experts. We spoke at length to 12 incredible thought leaders in the spaces of climate, gender, sexual identity and race and these conversations informed the advice you can find on the site. But we’re not finished by any means – we hope that this first iteration can spark further conversation and for The Good, The Ad and The Ugly to keep growing and evolving as we continue to learn,” said Brian Merrifield, Common Ventures co-founder and ECD.

The Good, The Ad and The Ugly currently tackles the complexities of race, gender, environment and LGBTQI+ – but will continue to be updated to reflect the most pressing social challenges facing brands, agencies and creative teams.

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
