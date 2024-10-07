Common State Launches New Digital Gaming Agency Superstate

Common State is expanding into the digital entertainment arena with the launch of Superstate: a full-service communications agency dedicated to gaming and digital culture.

The new agency will be spearheaded by Common State account director Jadan Carroll and marketing manager Hamish Kirkpatrick, who will assume the newly created roles of co-managing partners, alongside senior account manager Charly Binney and senior account executive Caitlyn Miles.

Initially, Superstate will focus on publicity, talent partnerships, content creation, and event coordination.

“We’re gamers at heart; it’s in our team’s DNA. In recent years, we’ve delivered on several projects that have cemented our connection to the industry, so launching a gaming-focused vertical was a natural evolution for us,” said Carroll.

“Australia’s independent scene is incredibly diverse, and the country consistently punches way above its weight in creative output,” added Kirkpatrick. “With Superstate, we want to amplify and champion the talent within Australia’s gaming ecosystem, telling their stories and putting their games on the world stage through campaigns that resonate globally”.

The team helped launch Australia’s inaugural international games market, Play Now Melbourne, in 2023. The event gathered a host of Australian developers in Melbourne to pitch their games to publishers, platform holders, and investors. Play Now Melbourne will return as part of Melbourne International Games Week in 2024.

An offshoot of Common State, Superstate becomes the newest addition to the Bolster Group of agencies, alongside culture and marketing specialists Bolster, experiential and sponsorship specialists Aeroplane Agency, and Indigenous-owned creative collective Going North.

“When two of the country’s best arts and entertainment professionals tell you they want to create a games-focused communications agency, you do everything possible to make it a reality,” said Luke McKinnon, managing director of Common State

“Superstate was born from Jadan and Hamish’s deep passion for gaming and their desire to see it recognised as a leading driver of global culture here in Australia. Gaming has become one of the most powerful cultural forces today, and with the launch of Superstate, we’re excited to be at the forefront—helping independent developers and brands shape the future of entertainment across Australia and the Asia Pacific”.

Common State’s client list includes the Melbourne International Film Festival, RISING, Sydney Festival, Melbourne Art Fair, YouTube, Nick Thomm, Bacardi Martini, ACMI, Rone, and VicScreen.