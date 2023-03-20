Commercial Radio Comes Together For UN International Happiness Day

A nationwide mental health initiative by the Australian Commercial radio industry is being launched today for the UN International Day of Happiness.

You’re the Voice mental health initiative is supported by the major commercial radio networks, SCA, ARN, NOVA, ACE, NINE and SRN, with an on-air education campaign led by Australian World music star and mental health advocate Mitch Tambo.

Eight national mental health organisations are part of the campaign: Beyond Blue, 13Yarn, Lifeline, the Suicide Call Back Service, MensLine Australia, Kids Helpline, Open Arms and Support Act.

“We encourage people to seek mental health support at the first sign they’re not feeling like themselves, because reaching out before you’re in crisis can make it easier to bounce back,” said Georgie Harman, CEO of Beyond Blue.

One out of two Australians will experience mental health issues in their lifetime. The commercial radio mental health campaign will allow people – no matter where they live or what circumstances they face – reach out to the mental health organisation that best meets their needs.

“Commercial radio does an amazing job at connecting people; as entertainment, information, music or as a friendly voice,” said Ford Ennals, CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio, the radio industry body coordinating the campaign.

“The You’re the Voice mental health initiative is the first time that commercial radio stations across Australia are coming together on this issue, which affects all of us. The campaign will run across the major commercial radio networks for 4 weeks and will encourage listeners to go to the Commercial Radio website to get contact details of mental health organizations.” Mr Ennals said.

The mental health campaign is fronted by First Nations’ Sony Music recording artist Mitch Tambo, who is a proud Gamilaraay man and mental health ambassador, as well as a qualified social worker.

“As a social worker and First Nations Australian artist, I know first-hand about how important it is to share stories, and to reach out when help is needed,” Mitch said. “My Voice is my power and your voice is your power. This campaign encourages you to use your voice – your power – to stay safe and well.

“You’re the Voice is instantly recognisable, and a call to action for people to go to our website which links people with services that offer support. Our thanks to Mitch Tambo, Sony and the publishers, for supporting this mental health initiative,” Mr Ennals said.

The campaign launches today, the UN International Day of Happiness, involving over 160 countries and which has a 2023 theme of “Mindful. Grateful. Kind.” The UN General Assembly recognised happiness in 2011 as a fundamental human goal and called for a balanced approach to economic growth that promotes “happiness and well-being”.