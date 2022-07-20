Commercial Radio Australia Appoints SCA’s John Musgrove As Head Of Research

SCA’s head of insights and research, John Musgrove (lead image), has been appointed to a new role as head of research for industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Announcing the appointment, CRA CEO Ford Ennals said Musgrove would oversee the development and delivery of industry wide radio and audio research and monitoring programs.

“Listener research and insights are at the heart of the commercial radio and audio business and it’s a brilliant coup to have attracted someone with John’s stature and experience to the role.

“John is hugely well respected and liked across the radio industry for his breadth of research experience and knowledge and I know that this appointment will be welcomed by the research and sales team of all the radio groups,” Mr Ennals said.

Musgrove will start in the role on August 8 and will report directly to the CEO. He will continue to provide some consulting services for SCA.

Ennals said the commercial radio industry was making a significant investment in updating measurement methodology and delivering new research and insight initiatives.

The new role will be responsible for delivering the new GFK Radio 360 measurement program and coordinating key research initiatives with the radio networks such as the new research initiative underway with Amplified Intelligence.

Musgrove said: “I am delighted to be appointed as CRA Head of Research. Audio is in such an exciting place right now in Australia and with all our industry players working together more than ever before it opens great new opportunities for CRA and the industry as a whole. To create a Head of Research role, and to be the first to fill that role is definitely a privilege and honour. I’m excited for the opportunities this role holds.”

Musgrove has headed up research at SCA for 18 years and before that has had a successful career in research at Nielsen Media and in radio sales and general management at local station groups in Brisbane and Adelaide.