CommBank Takes Aussies To NYC With Immersive OOH Via M&C Saatchi

Over the weekend, CommBank, via M&C Saatchi Group Australia, invited Aussies to an immersive experiential activation to launch its new Travel Booking feature, available via the CommBank app.

Taking place in Melbourne’s Flinders Street, the campaign centred on an immersive walk-through billboard bringing New York City closer than ever, with wider integrated comms across social, influencer, PR, Out of Home (OOH) and digital media running nationally.

Running 28 February – 2 March 2025 CommBank’s ‘Out of Here Out of Home’ campaign invited visitors to step through a larger-than-life billboard and into a walk-in NYC themed activation.

At the heart of the experience was ‘Johnny G’ of John’s Famous Hot Dogs, Times Square’s own legendary street food vendor, in Australia for the first time who served 2,000+ NYC-style hot dogs for free.

Mr G has been a beloved fixture in Times Square for over 46 years, earning the admiration of the US media, street food lovers—locals and tourists alike—not through a flashy social media presence, but by serving up unforgettable hot dogs with his signature charm.

The campaign is for the launch of Travel Booking, available via the CommBank app. The platform simplifies travel planning for Australians, offering access to thousands of airlines and hotels around the globe and provides seamless booking options along with exclusive features like Price Prediction tool and, for a limited time, 10 per cent back in travel credits on all flight and hotel bookings.

CommBank EGM consumer finance Marcos Meneguzzi said CommBank customers consistently list holidays as one of their top savings goals.

“CommBank iQ’s latest Cost of Living Insights Report revealed Australians are spending 22 per cent more on online travel.2 Travel Booking via the CommBank app helps make planning a trip easier with access to thousands of flights and hotels across the globe and the ability to pay using CommBank Awards points,” Meneguzzi said.

Daniel Borghesi, creative director at M&C Saatchi, explains: “When CommBank asked us to help showcase the new Travel Booking service available via the app, the obvious answer was to bring NY’s greatest hot dog vendor to Australia to serve hot dogs from inside a billboard. But it’s about much more than Johnny G’s signature recipe leaving the States for the first time, it’s about bringing the world closer than ever – to all Aussies with a travel bug.”

CREDITS:

Client: CommBank

Creative Agency: M&C Saatchi Group Australia

PR, Activation & Influencer: M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment Australia

Production: Lenzo

Content: Monster & Bear