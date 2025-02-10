Comedy Directing Duo Mama Joins The Sweetshop For Representation In ANZ, UK, Europe & Asia

The Sweetshop has welcomed comedy directing duo MAMA for representation in Australia, the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Asia.

The MAMA duo is Mark Potoka and Matt Starr Spicer. Former ad creatives, they started out writing campaigns for video games before shooting self-funded spec ads in their apartments. Since then, they’ve worked with brands including Dave’s Hot Chicken, MLB, Smartfood and Extra Gum. Beyond commercials, they just wrapped Novus, a dark sci-fi comedy short, and are developing their first feature.

“MAMA are masters of blending the absurd with the cinematic, turning even the most ridiculous ideas into comedy gold. Their fearless approach to comedy and commitment to craft make them a perfect fit for The Sweetshop,” Edward Pontifex, co-managing director of The Sweetshop Australia said.

“These two aren’t just directors, they’re engineers of chaos, honing their style of practical effects, surreal scenarios, and razor-sharp comedy for Geico, McCain, Monster, Extra Gum, and assorted spicy foodstuffs,” Pontifex added.

“Sweetshop is very excited to have Mark and Matt join. We like the same things, laugh at the same things, and now, we’ll make great things. Welcome to the team, gents,” Greg Fyson, global head of director development at The Sweetshop said.

“We kicked off our career with practical effects and cinematic dumb-funny comedy and never looked back. Signing with The Sweetshop is an exciting next step, and we can’t wait to wreak some beautifully crafted havoc in new markets,” MAMA added.