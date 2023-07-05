Colgate-Palmolive Commits To Buying From First Nations Growers

Colgate-Palmolive Commits To Buying From First Nations Growers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    How can the choice of where to buy trending ingredients by Colgate-Palmolive spark meaningful change for First Nations Peoples?

    Colgate-Palmolive’s latest hand and body cleansing product range, Palmolive Skin Food, is infused with native Australian extracts. While native ingredients like river mint and quandong peach are on-trend – with the industry expected to double between 2020-2025 – First Nations representation in the native agricultural supply chain is low; industry bodies suggest less than 2 per cent.

    “When we started our Skin Food journey we hadn’t planned to seek out First Nations suppliers,” said senior brand manager at Colgate-Palmolive, Kate Johnson. “But as the team developed the new range, we came to learn about the underrepresentation of First Nations Peoples in the native agriculture supply chain. By partnering with First Nations growers, we hope to set off a domino effect among companies like ours, which will provide new opportunities for indigenous communities.”

    Early on, the team met Dominic Smith, owner of the Pundi Produce & Diramu brands and proud Yuin man living on Ngawait country in SA. “He opened our eyes to how companies could support First Nations Peoples through the native agriculture supply chain,” Johnson said. Following in the footsteps of his Aboriginal ancestors, Dominic uses a mix of ancient & traditional methods to grow native river mint in aquaponics systems that encourages biodiversity & water conservation.

    Dominic is supplying the native river mint for Palmolive Skin Food’s newest hand wash, Palmolive Skin Food Native River Mint Foaming Hand Wash, which is set to hit shelves in a few weeks. “Aboriginal people have nurtured the native food industry for 60,000 years.” said Dominic.

    “Native plants have been our food & medicine, our totems, our songlines & our cultural heritage; but we are sometimes overlooked in the industry, and business efficiency takes priority. It’s time to change to a future where our People are empowered, they have a strong belief system & our culture is celebrated & shared with everyone.” said Lisa Carroll of NATIVE EXTRACTS, a leading supplier of Australian native botanical extracts in collaboration with First Nations enterprises,

    “If we can strengthen growth of the native ingredient supply chain, we can improve socio-economic outcomes for First Nation growers as well as amplify their important stories, which need to be heard.”

    The Colgate-Palmolive team, after meeting with Dominic and other indigenous agricultural business owners, Aboriginal elders and community members, and Native Extracts has committed to consciously source native ingredients from First Nations growers and suppliers. The Company also has established a sponsorship program with First Nations growers that invests in infrastructure for the native foods industry.And importantly, the brand is sharing the stories of three First Nation growers as part of its new campaign, titled ‘We not me’, to promote its Skin Food range.

    Native foods are synonymous with First Nations People, culture and ancestral heritage. These profile videos are intended to shine a light on the importance of First Nations participation in native agriculture. Colgate-Palmolive Marketing Director Anthony Crewes said:  “We have no illusions that the Palmolive brand alone can make a lasting impact on the prospects of First Nations growers, but we hope our step forward in forming meaningful partnerships inspires change amongst our industry. Collectively, we can make a difference. We encourage all manufacturers to take a closer look at their supply chains and consider the conscious choice for authentic inclusion of our First Nations native plant growers within Australia.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
    • Media

    Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

    Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

    Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
    • Marketing

    Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

    This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

    Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
    • Marketing

    Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads

    The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]

    News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
    • Marketing

    News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments

    News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]

    Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
    • Media

    Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

    The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

    Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
    • Media

    Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

    The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

    Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
    • Marketing

    Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

    Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

    Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
    • Marketing

    Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

    Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]