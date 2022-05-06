Colgate Launches A Campaign Worth Smiling About Via Red Fuse

Colgate Launches A Campaign Worth Smiling About Via Red Fuse
Red Fuse, WPP’s integrated global team dedicated to serving Colgate-Palmolive, has launched a new brand campaign for Colgate’s new O2 Optic White toothpaste and new teeth-whitening devices, called ‘#SmileOutLoud,’

The campaign challenges traditional and unrealistic beauty standards with the insight that we are at our most beautiful when we smile from the heart.

The video and visual assets present a stark contrast to beauty and luxury advertising, where models will rarely smile.

The stars of the Smile Out Loud campaign, Thai/African Influencer Suzie Waddee and real-sized beauty queen Ann-Scott Kemmis, both shun the idea of so-called “perfect” teeth and are shown unapologetically displaying their biggest and brightest smiles.

Lyndon Morant, marketing director at IMC said: “This is the first time an oral care brand has addressed the beauty issue head on with a campaign that inspires a deeper level of self-confidence.

“For us, oral beauty is not defined by perfection but rather the unapologetic way in which you smile with whatever type of teeth you have and with stories of people who live this belief every day.

“There’s nothing more liberating than unleashing your true self with your loudest, most unguarded smile.”

The new campaign further builds on Colgate’s diversity awareness mission across the region by building on positive reinforcement in otherwise unspoken or taboo subjects. 

Kenny Choo, regional executive creative director at Red Fuse, APAC said: “This campaign demonstrates the bold and authentic point of view that Colgate is becoming known for.

“Our team has combined Colgate-Palmolive’s business vision and product offering to create some of the category’s most groundbreaking and innovative work, mimicking the product itself.

“We’ve combined best in class creative integration capabilities and the best media platforms available to bring to life the emotional and functional messages of the campaign in a cohesive and seamless way.”

The multi-media campaign launch will run in Australia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines and include content partnerships with local publications in each market that challenge the role of the smile in beauty advertising.  

