Coles Shows Off Its Quality In Latest Campaign Via Smith St
Coles is championing the great lengths its team members and suppliers go to in providing Australians with the best quality fresh meat, produce, bakery and Own Brand products.
From spending years forming close relationships with Aussie cattle farmers to select great tasting beef, and partnering with French master baker Laurent Boillon from Laurent Bakery for Coles Finest 30-hour stone-baked sourdough, to our expert culinary panel who taste test Coles Own Brand products to ensure they meet quality standards before they hit shelves – at Coles, “we go to great lengths for quality”.
The campaign extends through multiple media touchpoints and Coles-owned channels like the Coles Magazine, Coles Radio and on coles.com.au. The campaign shows Coles team members working together with its network of dedicated farmers, growers, and bakers, all in the pursuit of quality. Their positive Aussie spirit and passion for quality never waivers, even when enduring tough conditions like torrential rain, a swarm of bees, early mornings or a gaggle of angry geese.
Coles head of brand & media, Bianca Mundy said: “We know Australians are experiencing household budget pressures with rising costs of living, and more and more Aussies are looking to Coles for great value, and great quality food to feed their families. This campaign puts a spotlight on the idea that behind even the most normal-looking apple or cut of meat, there is an extraordinary ambition and passion from the Coles team to create this high-quality food. The same food that goes in customers’ baskets every time they shop at Coles.”
Smith St Group, executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan, said: “What strikes you when you meet the incredible chefs, partners, food development experts, and entire food sourcing team at Coles is their unique passion and energy. They take their job seriously to get the very best food in Australia. But they don’t take themselves seriously. What all Australians will start to feel from Coles is this unwavering enthusiasm, fun, and cheekiness.” Smith St Group, creative partner, James Cowie added: “There are incredible stories that sit behind the delicious food you buy at Coles. Now you can discover these stories everywhere from the shelf to your TikTok feed.”
Credits:
Client: Coles
General Manager – Brand, Digital and Media: Kate Bailey
Head of Brand, Content & Media: Bianca Mundy
Media Manager: Sally Mann
Senior Marketing Manager: John Blaskett
Senior Marketing Manager: Patrick Breen
Marketing Manager: Kailah Symons
Social Media Manager: Elle Gardiner
Senior Insights Manager: Alannah McColl
Content & Planning Manager: Chelsea Quilty
Agency: Smith St
Chief Client Officer: Piers Bebbington
Chief Creative Officer: Stephen de Wolf
Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan
Group Creative Partner: James Cowie
Senior Art Director: Lisa Dupre
Art Director: Phoenix Santamaria
Copywriter: Rory Moore
Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty
Head of Planning: Matt Pearce
Planning Director: Age Conte
Managing Partner: Katie Firth
Engagement Lead: Alana Spadaro
Engagement Director: Sarah Murphy
Project Manager: Sophie Turk
Social Content Creative: Charlotte Funnell
Social Strategist: Rosie Chong
Audience Strategist: Ross Dougall
Audience Lead: Jasmine Poole
Audience Director: Caroline Herring
Audience Manager: Aria Koudounis
Social Editor: Alex Debely
Designers: Stefan Elias & Ciaran Carlisle
Digital Designer: Petar Zivkovic
Film:
Production Company: MOFA
Director: Nick Kelly
Executive Producer: Claire Perkins
Producer: Niko Aulich
Post: ARC EDIT
Sound: Rumble Studios
Photography:
Production Company: Photoplay
Photographer: Chris Budgeon
Content Agency: Medium Rare
