Coles Shows Off Its Quality In Latest Campaign Via Smith St
    Coles is championing the great lengths its team members and suppliers go to in providing Australians with the best quality fresh meat, produce, bakery and Own Brand products.

    From spending years forming close relationships with Aussie cattle farmers to select great tasting beef, and partnering with French master baker Laurent Boillon from Laurent Bakery for Coles Finest 30-hour stone-baked sourdough, to our expert culinary panel who taste test Coles Own Brand products to ensure they meet quality standards before they hit shelves – at Coles, “we go to great lengths for quality”.

    The campaign extends through multiple media touchpoints and Coles-owned channels like the Coles Magazine, Coles Radio and on coles.com.au. The campaign shows Coles team members working together with its network of dedicated farmers, growers, and bakers, all in the pursuit of quality. Their positive Aussie spirit and passion for quality never waivers, even when enduring tough conditions like torrential rain, a swarm of bees, early mornings or a gaggle of angry geese.

    Coles head of brand & media, Bianca Mundy said: “We know Australians are experiencing household budget pressures with rising costs of living, and more and more Aussies are looking to Coles for great value, and great quality food to feed their families. This campaign puts a spotlight on the idea that behind even the most normal-looking apple or cut of meat, there is an extraordinary ambition and passion from the Coles team to create this high-quality food. The same food that goes in customers’ baskets every time they shop at Coles.”

    Smith St Group, executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan, said: “What strikes you when you meet the incredible chefs, partners, food development experts, and entire food sourcing team at Coles is their unique passion and energy. They take their job seriously to get the very best food in Australia. But they don’t take themselves seriously. What all Australians will start to feel from Coles is this unwavering enthusiasm, fun, and cheekiness.” Smith St Group, creative partner, James Cowie added: “There are incredible stories that sit behind the delicious food you buy at Coles. Now you can discover these stories everywhere from the shelf to your TikTok feed.”

     

    Credits:

    Client: Coles

    General Manager – Brand, Digital and Media: Kate Bailey

    Head of Brand, Content & Media: Bianca Mundy

    Media Manager: Sally Mann

    Senior Marketing Manager: John Blaskett

    Senior Marketing Manager: Patrick Breen

    Marketing Manager: Kailah Symons

    Social Media Manager: Elle Gardiner

    Senior Insights Manager: Alannah McColl

    Content & Planning Manager: Chelsea Quilty

     

    Agency: Smith St

    Chief Client Officer: Piers Bebbington

    Chief Creative Officer: Stephen de Wolf

    Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan

    Group Creative Partner: James Cowie

    Senior Art Director: Lisa Dupre

    Art Director: Phoenix Santamaria

    Copywriter: Rory Moore

    Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty

    Head of Planning: Matt Pearce

    Planning Director: Age Conte

    Managing Partner: Katie Firth

    Engagement Lead: Alana Spadaro

    Engagement Director: Sarah Murphy

    Project Manager: Sophie Turk

    Social Content Creative: Charlotte Funnell

    Social Strategist: Rosie Chong

    Audience Strategist: Ross Dougall

    Audience Lead: Jasmine Poole

    Audience Director: Caroline Herring

    Audience Manager: Aria Koudounis

    Social Editor: Alex Debely

    Designers: Stefan Elias & Ciaran Carlisle

    Digital Designer: Petar Zivkovic

     

    Film:

    Production Company: MOFA

    Director: Nick Kelly

    Executive Producer: Claire Perkins

    Producer: Niko Aulich

    Post: ARC EDIT

    Sound: Rumble Studios

     

    Photography:

    Production Company: Photoplay

    Photographer: Chris Budgeon

     

    Content Agency: Medium Rare

    Coles

