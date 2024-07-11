Coles 360 Launches Food & Drink Retail Media Proposition

Coles is now super-charging its retail media offering across its liquor business thanks to the introduction of Coles 360. This means that Coles Liquor supplier brands will be able to connect with their customers across a growing omnichannel network covering the three Liquor banners: First Choice Liquor Market, Liquorland and Vintage Cellars.

The introduction of Coles 360 also means the liquor brands will have the unique opportunity to connect with Coles supermarket customers by extending their advertising across the established Coles 360 retail media network.

This capability will make Coles 360 the only retail media network offering a food and drink proposition in Australia.

“We are excited to work with the Coles Liquor Group suppliers to help them connect with their customers in new ways and extend their reach to Coles supermarket customers by leveraging our extensive existing retail media network,” said Paul Brooks, general manager of Coles 360.

Coles 360 have plans to connect food and drink suppliers to develop joint media plans based on similar audiences and objectives. “That’s where the real opportunity lies. We have oversight of brands objectives so can help facilitate powerful partnerships that benefit both brands,” said Brooks.

Coles 360 is already seeing suppliers leveraging the power of its omni-channel network, working with Lion on the launch campaign for the James Squire Limited Edition XPA.

“It was fantastic partnering with the Coles 360 team to create a groundbreaking activation plan to celebrate the James Squire partnership with MasterChef. With more than 7,000 cases already sold, this launch sets a new industry standard, showcasing the power of an integrated activation plan in bringing our product to life both in-store and beyond,” said Chloe Gibson, customer director – Coles, Field & eComm from Lion.

Coles Liquor supplier campaigns booked through Coles 360 from August will also unlock critical insights into campaign effectiveness that Coles Liquor suppliers haven’t had access to before. “We will also be able to demonstrate incrementality and provide insights into campaign effectiveness through our new measurement capability, Coles 360Impact, which I know Liquor suppliers will greatly benefit from,” said Brooks.