Coles 360 Launches New Measurement Solution For Total View Of Campaign Performance

Coles 360 has launched a new measurement solution, Coles 360Impact, designed to provide a 360-degree view of campaign performance.

Coles 360Impact is powered by Circana, which supports some of the most sophisticated Retail Media Networks worldwide.

Circana APAC head of analytics, insights, and media Alistair Leathwood said Circana has worked with Coles 360 to create a highly powerful and comprehensive measurement suite. “The cutting-edge technology employed, range of solutions offered, and the precision of the measurement delivered is genuinely world-class”.

“Coles 360 demonstrates a commitment to the gold standard of measurement: objective, fast, transparent, and highly accurate,” Alistair said.

The new capability is based on methodologies that are currently being used by leading retail media networks across the US and leverages two incremental techniques, namely customer and market lift.

Coles 360Impact has an increased focus on causality for all Coles media channels, both addressable and non-addressable media.

To date, Coles 360 has been able to measure incremental uplifts against a comparable time period, crucially identifying changes in purchase behaviour and volumes that can be attributed to media.

Coles 360 General Manager Paul Brooks said the new retail media tool is being launched in direct response to industry calls for better campaign measurement.

“Coles 360Impact has been an absolute priority for us this year. We’ve now built the pipes, teams, processes, partnerships and relationships to offer post-campaign reporting at scale,” Paul said.

Coles 360Impact Customer Lift is a performance-based lens for Coles 360’s addressable media channels, providing an incremental view into trade, audience, and creative insights for suppliers for direct channels.

Coles 360Impact Market Lift provides that same lens across Coles 360 nonaddressable media channels, using store matching to demonstrate the incremental value created across these channels.

The new measurement suite will combine to provide valuable insights on performance and growth opportunities across Coles 360’s entire media offering.

Coles 360 Head of Measurement and Data Intelligence Andy Ford said the company’s unique set of retail media products enables it to deliver high-impact marketing.

“With this new capability, we can accurately measure the incremental value it’s driven. Incrementality is at the heart of what we do and build. We want every supplier that spends a dollar with us to know the omnichannel impact it had and know how they can improve performance next time,” Andy said.