Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ And AKQA

Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ And AKQA
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Coca-Cola is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with its latest advert ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ delivered via creative agency AKQA and production powerhouse Mill+, The Mill’s Creative Content Studio.

The advert was first published on the 10th of March.

Echoing the drink company’s famous Father Christmas adverts, the animated and colourful piece follows a stream of Coca-Cola trucks as they make deliveries to celebrate the beginning of Iftar – the fast-breaking meal at the end of Ramadan.

The advert then shows the community celebrating and eating together whilst drinking Coca-Cola. We see a selection of different families and individuals including one shot where a group of women take a selfie whilst drinking Coco-Cola. 

Mill+ director Tim Fox said authenticity is at the heart of the advert:  “infusing the film with authenticity and a personal connection to the audience was a priority for me. The goal was to bring a crafted quality that resonates, both in the overall aesthetic and the animated portrayal of characters. The film’s visual and tactile essence was intentionally designed to exude a hand-crafted feel. Thanks to the dedication and skill of our team of passionate artists and animators, we successfully achieved this unique and personalised touch.” Tim went on to add, “you don’t get more iconic than Coca-Cola as a brand, this was a huge privilege for us.”

The credits are as follows: 

Client: Coca-Cola

Agency: AKQA
Managing Partner: Ron Peterson
Managing Director: John Bernard
General Manager: Jazz Advaney
Executive Creative Director: Johnny Budden, Simon Reid
Creative Director: Pierre Saladin
Producer: Xavi Cookson- Edwards
Senior Project Manager: Nick Bennett
Creative: Jake Scott, Ioannis Diakonikolas, Amber English

Production Company: Mill+
Director: Tim Fox
Post Production Company: The Mill
Creative Director: Anthony Bloor
Senior Producer: Sarah Moussaif
VFX Producer : Stéphanie Mollet
Animation Supervisor: Chris Welsby
Animation Lead: Tristan Domenjus
2D Lead: Declan Andrews
CG Lead: Marc Greyvenstein
Animation Lead : Tristan Domenjus
Animation : Pamella Nabais, Hugues Valin
Asset Lead: Will Burdett
Storyboard Artist: Luca Belardi
Colourist: Maruf Khan
Concept Lead: Silvia Bartoli
Animation Artists: Clementine Supiot, Jesus Parra, Mack Knights, Pamella Nabais, Paolo Ceresa
2D Artists: Davide Metti, Giacomo Verri, Leah Ayinde, Vipin Tripathi
CG Artists: Alican Gorgec, Artur Drozdowicz, Emre Sumer, Geoffroy Barbet-Massin, Jean Grandgirard, Katie Bates, Harshit, Ram Yogeshwaran, Dhruv Modi, Abhishek Nishad, Aditya Jaiswal, Madhusudan Patel, Kapil Singh Rana, Kumar Nishant
Asset Artists: Joydip Sarkar, Rakshith U, Saikrishna M, Vivek Mayanglambam, Akash Benny Thomas, Jayan Munusamy, Piyush Sharma, Ravishankar N, Sumit Yadav, Akshay N Shetty, Sandeepkumar Madival, Vaibhav Vijay Patil
Concept Artists: Michelle Tolo, Daniel Qin-Dong, Gary Inloes, Kade Byrand, Nikita Kukolev, Sidra Fatima
Rigging Lead: Andreas Graichen
Previs Artist: Dane Armour




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements
  • Campaigns

“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements

In the perfect example of how sometimes a million-dollar idea is worth more than a million-dollar budget, Bread Agency has developed a creative approach to the job hiring process: mock, out-of-home advertisements for the positions. For Bread Agency, a social media agency still in its infancy, the recruitment process required more creativity to ensure that […]

Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage
  • Campaigns

Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage

In a matchup that would make Oppenheimer himself proud, the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pact was advertised between award categories during the 2024 Oscars. With all the hallmarks of an 80’s sci-fi film paired with uplifting music, an inspiring monologue, and dramatic images of Virginia-class submarines being built at US shipyards, the campaign felt more like […]

Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!
  • Technology

Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!

Welcome to the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List Long List. Among these 651 names, you will find the brightest minds in the tech sector. We’ve got CEOs, CTOs, engineering managers and marketing managers. There are founders and financiers and even administrators and digital artists. The Women in Media Power List has become a staple […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”
  • Campaigns

Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”

AFL Hall of Famer Matthew Lloyd (lead image) will put his laser-sharp accuracy and big marking style back to use when he pulls on the boots for grassroots footy as part of the 2024 ‘The Carlton Draft’. Lloydy is a Premiership star, former Essendon captain, and AFL Academy Coach who has earned five All-Australian guernseys […]

APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content
  • Marketing

APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content

Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it. Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater […]

Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0
  • Advertising

Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0

A Five by Five Global free panel event this month promises to illuminate how technology is shaping culture. Lead Image: Samantha Saunders (top left), Matt Lawton (top right), Chris Davey (bottom left), Chris Erskine (bottom right). Culture 3.0 is the latest ‘unfiltered’ event from the indie agency, which has partnered with Fortress Australia to showcase […]

Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering

social, content and digital media agency Hello Social has continued its march towards a full-service offering, announcing another round of integrated hires. Lead Image: Hello Social New Hires The 50-person-plus independent agency, founded in 2011 by Max Doyle, already counts Uber, Kmart, Afterpay, BMW, Budget Direct, Anko, Kimberly-Clark, Mini, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, Amazon Alexa, Audible, […]

xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital
  • Marketing

xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital

Perth-based agency Dilate Digital has received a substantial investment from xDNA Group to expand its services portfolio and increase market share across the Oceania region. Lead Image – Dilate Digital Team Established in 2010, Dilate Digital has grown into one of Australia’s leading full-service digital marketing agencies. It is now underpinned by a team of […]

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April
  • Media

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April

KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show will launch in Melbourne on 29 April, contrary to reports. “Let me just warn everyone,’’ Sandilands said on Tuesday morning. “Doesn’t matter what you’ve heard, and what the newspaper or this person or some other radio station says. We’re not here to change your mind, we’re just […]

R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee
  • Advertising

R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee

Independent global marketing consultancy R3 has appointed VML veteran Ishan Chatterjee (lead image) as vice president of global growth to support the company’s expansion across EMEA. Based in London, Ishan is responsible for client growth, partnerships and R3’s capability expansion. “Ishan’s experience is reflective of the mindset and approach we have at R3. It’s Global, […]

SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account
  • Marketing

SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account

Independent creative agency SLIK has added Paralympics Australia to its expanding client roster following a successful competitive pitch. SLIK won the right to support Paralympics Australia to reach its fundraising goals by developing a unique virtual experience, to be launched before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. With the mission to transform lives through the power […]

TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry
  • Media

TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry

TikTok for Business has launched the third year of its TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, continuing its commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. Designed to champion the growth of leaders within the media agency sector, this year’s program centres around the concept of ‘bravery’, providing an opportunity to accelerate […]

Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account
  • Marketing

Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account

Independent agency Special PR has been tapped as the PR partner for PepsiCo brands Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, and Smith’s, extending Special Group Australia’s remit with the global giant. The appointment will see Special PR develop creative earned campaigns, PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships across Australia, with a […]

Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors
  • Marketing

Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors

Marketing advisory, strategy, and analytics company Forethought have announced Diane Shelton and Andrew Slot’s appointment as joint managing directors, effective immediately. Lead Image: L to R – Andrew Slot, Ken Roberts, Diane Shelton In their new roles, Shelton and Slot will work closely with and report to Forethought executive chairman and founder Ken Roberts. The […]

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program
  • Marketing

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program

Vivid Sydney has unveiled a captivating program for 2024. From 24 May to 15 June, the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ‘Humanity’ through Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney 2024 highlights include; 40km-long laser beams to be projected from the city’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower 2023 Archibald Prize […]