Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ And AKQA

Coca-Cola is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with its latest advert ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ delivered via creative agency AKQA and production powerhouse Mill+, The Mill’s Creative Content Studio.

The advert was first published on the 10th of March.

Echoing the drink company’s famous Father Christmas adverts, the animated and colourful piece follows a stream of Coca-Cola trucks as they make deliveries to celebrate the beginning of Iftar – the fast-breaking meal at the end of Ramadan.

The advert then shows the community celebrating and eating together whilst drinking Coca-Cola. We see a selection of different families and individuals including one shot where a group of women take a selfie whilst drinking Coco-Cola.

Mill+ director Tim Fox said authenticity is at the heart of the advert: “infusing the film with authenticity and a personal connection to the audience was a priority for me. The goal was to bring a crafted quality that resonates, both in the overall aesthetic and the animated portrayal of characters. The film’s visual and tactile essence was intentionally designed to exude a hand-crafted feel. Thanks to the dedication and skill of our team of passionate artists and animators, we successfully achieved this unique and personalised touch.” Tim went on to add, “you don’t get more iconic than Coca-Cola as a brand, this was a huge privilege for us.”

