Coca-Cola & OREO Become “Besties” In Disturbing Flavour Collaboration

The Coca-Cola and OREO brands are launching their first-ever campaign, which sees them team up as “besties” to launch two exclusive and limited-edition products: OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition. The new products and campaign are inspired by “besties” around the world and aim to bring friends together to celebrate their friendship while enjoying these two legendary products.

Besties often become a combination of their very best traits, making each other even better together, which is something that this new partnership brings to life for Australian and New Zealand consumers. The new launches will be available for a limited time only and will offer unique experiences that celebrate the magic of teaming up with a bestie.

“Coca-Cola Creations is all about infusing the iconic Coca-Cola brand with new expressions of creativity, allowing Australian and New Zealand fans to experience the Real Magic of Coca-Cola,” said Kate Miller, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola South Pacific. “Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition perfectly aligns with this, tapping into emerging technologies, collaborating with brands, artists and designers to create new flavours, designs and unexpected experiences”.

“At OREO, we pride ourselves on taking our customers on a delightful journey by bringing innovation and playfulness into our delicious cookies,” said Ben Wicks, Vice President Marketing – Australia New Zealand. “We are excited to unveil our latest innovation, OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie, which is the result of an exciting collaboration that pushes the boundaries of flavour innovation to captivate consumers’ taste buds and imagination”.

The campaign aims to create an immersive digital experience, inviting Australian and New Zealand fans to activate the ‘Bestie Mode’. Created in partnership with Spotify, the OREO and Coca-Cola brands are unveiling the ‘Bestie Mode Digital Experience,’ an exclusive platform and first-of-its-kind musical experience designed for besties to merge music tastes and enjoy together.

By scanning Coca-Cola and the OREO brand products, fans can follow the steps to explore ‘Bestie Mode’ and sync up music preferences with their bestie. Spotify Free users will also be invited to access the bestie experience via on platform promotion. Once connected to a Spotify account, fans will be prompted with questions to see how their taste in music stacks up against their bestie’s. A playlist will be generated with combined music preferences for besties to enjoy together.

Both products feature a captivating design and sleek packaging, adorned with distinctive OREO cookie embossments and stacked Coca-Cola bottles. With each sip of the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition, fans can savour a refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavourful hints inspired by OREO cookies, creating an unparalleled experience from these new-found besties.

The Limited-Edition OREO Coca-Cola flavoured Sandwich Cookies bring to life the Coca-Cola taste fans know and love, embossed with Coca-Cola cookie designs, also including red sprinkles in the creme filling.

The OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available in Australia from 9th September and in New Zealand from this September across major and independent retailers. The frozen variation of Coca-Cola OREO Limited Edition will be available in Australia at participating Macca’s restaurants nationwide and via the MyMacca’s app later this year for a limited time only.