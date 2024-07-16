Coastal Stone Whisky Becomes The Official Spirit Of Crushing Canada’s Spirit In Paris 2024

From July 26, Coastal Stone Whisky will become the Official Spirit of Crushing Canada’s Spirit, pledging to sponsor every single member of the Australian team who manages to crush a Canadian rival in Paris.

The sponsorship program, dubbed ‘Crushing CANada’, will reward Australian athletes who make a Canadian taste the bitterness of defeat with a year’s supply of Australia’s No.1 Blended Whisky: Coastal Stone.

While an Australian-owned and made whisky might just be the perfect way to wash down any victory, big or small, Coastal Stone believes that Crushing CANada deserves to be recognised as a sporting achievement in its own right and will also present victorious athletes with a commemorative Aluminium Medal (forged from the crushed remains of a Canadian whisky can) regardless of any Gold, Silver or Bronze they manage to bring home.

The sponsorship will be backed by a series of Outdoor, Earned Media, Social, and Influencer activities that fall entirely within the boundaries of spirited corporate competition and legally protected parody.

“Nothing tastes better than our whisky. Except maybe the sweet, sweet taste of victory. Coastal Stone has already picked up a Gold at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, and now we’re going to crush Canada on sport’s biggest stage,” said Manly Spirits Co. co-founder and creative director Vanessa Wilton believes Canada will melt in France.

Supersolid Creative Director (and dual Canadian-Australian citizen) Alex Newman is concerned that he won’t be allowed to visit his home nation ever again. “I’m pretty sure the Canadian government will revoke my citizenship, but it will all be worth it if we can prevent Australians from drinking any more piss-weak Canadian whisky. Sorry”.

“It’s been incredibly fun to work with the team at Coastal Stone and Supersolid to bring the Earned Media and Influencer elements of this campaign to life. We take great pleasure in supporting local Aussie brands, especially when there is some cheeky competition at play,” said Adhesive founder and managing director, Mike Maurice.

Let the games begin.

Credits

Client: Coastal Stone (Manly Spirits Co.)

Creative Agency: Supersolid

PR Agency: Adhesive PR

Box Maker: Juergens & Co.

3D Studio: Limehouse

Aluminium Medal Supplier: Canadian Club