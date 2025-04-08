CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: From Ski Slopes To C-Suite, Superloop’s Ben Colman Is Picking Up Speed

With over a decade of experience in telco marketing and a proven track record of delivering rapid growth across both B2B and B2C businesses, Ben Colman has become one of the most dynamic and respected marketing leaders in Australia.

CMOs to Watch, presented by Zenith, spotlights the visionaries leading the charge. This series delves into the strategies and perspectives of CMOs who are setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and driving impact in ways that redefine what it means to be a leader in marketing today.

From sharpening his skills at global consumer giants like American Express and Colgate Palmolive to steering major campaigns at top-tier advertising agencies for brands like Optus, Virgin Mobile, and Coca-Cola, Colman’s career spans both sides of the marketing equation.

Now, as CMO of Superloop, Colman is leading the charge in shaking up the market with ultra-fast, affordable internet. Chatting to B&T, Colman gives us a deep look into the man behind the momentum, from his desert island essentials to his bold vision for the brand’s future.

B&T: Let’s get to know you… What three things would you take to a desert island?

Colman: My Audible subscription, my dog Barney, and a crate of French Chablis.

B&T: Favourite album, movie and book?

Colman: Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon, David Lean’s – Lawrence of Arabia, F. Scott Fitzgerald – The Great Gatsby.

B&T: What is your passion outside of work? (Think hobbies, sports, etc) and please send us a photo of you doing it!

Colman: Skiing.

B&T: If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Colman: Singing in a pub band. Writing a book. Hiking through the Scottish Highlands. Dining out. Drinking whisky. More skiing.

B&T: What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Colman: Fallon’s 60 seconds of Cadbury Gorilla magic is hard to beat.

B&T: Now let’s talk shop. What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Colman: Momentum. Superloop is Australia’s fastest growing Internet Service Provider. The next 12 months is about maintaining and accelerating that awareness and growth.

B&T: What channel is exciting you the most and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channels mix?

Colman: Screens, screens and more screens. Superloop has a unique story to tell. A story about ultra-fast internet for home and business. Film is still the best way to engage and build brand affinity.

B&T: What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Colman: For the past decade big telco has “Stockholmed” Australians into believing that ultra-fast, affordable internet is not something they can have. Superloop’s challenge is to rapidly shatter that illusion and show them the reality of super high-speed, reliable, affordable internet is here today.

B&T: What campaign are you most proud of?

Colman: The obvious answer is the Superloop launch campaign because of the business results delivered. From a standing start just over two years ago, to the ASX300, a 15-fold increase in brand awareness, tripling of market share, and the title of Australia’s fastest growing internet provider.

B&T: Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Colman: Running marketing for Australia’s most loved telco – Superloop.

B&T: Zenith is the presenting partner of B&T’s CMOs to Watch list. The agency takes a predictive view when it comes to industry perspectives. They’d like to know your prediction for marketing in the next 12 months.

Colman: With the AI explosion and insane times on the world stage, the only prediction I am prepared to make is to predict that things will be unpredictable for quite a while. Success in the future is about staying hyper-nimble. And staying the course. Even better if you can do it with a sense of humour.

