CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: Asahi’s Jemma Downey On Brewing Creativity & Crafting Brand Growth

Jemma Downey, general manager of consumer growth at Asahi Beverages, has built a career at the intersection of culture, commerce, and creativity. From crafting celebrity-driven campaigns with Jamie Foxx to shaping the brand strategies of industry giants such as Apple and Grey Goose—as well as Asahi—and she understands how to create meaningful connections that resonate beyond the moment.

Taking time out of her busy schedule, Downey sat down with B&T to unpack her thoughts on cultural relevance, creative effectiveness, and the shifting media landscape.

B&T: What three things would you take to a desert island?

Downey: I’m going to assume I have two free tickets so I can bring my daughter and husband along. With that settled, the one extra thing I’d take is a karaoke machine with an endless playlist!

B&T: Favourite album, movie, and book?

Downey: Album: Appetite for Destruction by Guns N’ Roses. Movie: Cocktail. Book: Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Dr. Joe Dispenza

B&T: What is your passion outside of work?

Downey: I’m a Specialised Kinesiology practitioner and co-run a business called Overe®. We have a clinic in Byron Bay, a practitioner school, and a self-care product range—all designed to support energetic health and wellbeing. Our core focus is identifying and clearing subconscious blocks and limiting beliefs—those hidden energetic barriers that can keep us from realising our true potential. By blending science, timeless wisdom, and entrepreneurial thinking, we help people achieve holistic wellbeing.

B&T: If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Downey: I’d dedicate all my time to Overe®—expanding our practitioner school, refining our products, supporting more clients and discovering new ways to elevate energetic wellness on a global scale.

B&T: What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Downey: An oldie but a goodie, Always’ “#LikeAGirl” campaign. It started as a simple observation about the phrase “like a girl” and turned into a globally resonant message of empowerment. On a creative level, it was brilliant in how it reframed a deeply ingrained insult into a positive rallying cry, effectively shifting cultural perceptions.

B&T: What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Downey: Across our portfolio, we’re focused on dynamic ROI and growth. We’re breaking down traditional channel silos—there is no line—and concentrating our investments where our audiences genuinely engage. At the same time, creative effectiveness is front and centre. We want work that not only drives performance but also builds mental availability, ensuring our brands remain top of mind whenever consumers are ready to purchase.

B&T: What channel is exciting you the most and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channel mix?

Downey: Podcasts are becoming incredibly influential—we’ve seen just how powerful in the recent US election. In a world dominated by short-form, attention-grabbing content, podcasts offer the chance for deeper dives and genuine conversations. That level of authenticity fosters real trust and can significantly shift public perception. On the flip side, experiential marketing has a key role to play. After so much time online, people are craving tangible, in-person interactions. Our strategy is all about creating meaningful connections, and that goes beyond digital. Human beings are innately social and thrive on shared, memorable experiences—when brands deliver on that, they build loyalty and advocacy in a way no click-through can match. When it comes to budget, we optimise for ROI and target high-value segments, yet we also ensure a substantial investment in long-term brand building.

B&T: What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Downey: Standing out in a fragmented media landscape is tough—you have to resonate with consumers almost instantly. Personalisation is increasingly complicated by evolving privacy regulations and consumer wariness around data usage. If consumer trust erodes too much, the scope for meaningful personalisation shrinks. It’s all about finding the right balance: using data ethically and transparently while still maintaining the scale

B&T: What campaign are you most proud of?

Downey: During COVID, we launched “For the Love of Your Local,” a campaign supporting pubs when their doors were forced shut. We helped generate much-needed revenue for them and gave these community mainstays a boost once they reopened. It brought a sense of togetherness during a difficult time and it underscored the power of aligning brand action with genuine community need.

B&T: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Downey: I want to keep merging business with positive social impact—especially in the energy and wellness spaces. I want to merge my marketing expertise, with my passion for holistic wellbeing, and help people and teams unlock their full potential personally and professionally. When people thrive, the work takes care of itself.

B&T: Zenith is the presenting partner of B&T’s CMOs to Watch list. The agency takes a predictive view when it comes to industry perspectives. They’d like to know your prediction for marketing in the next 12 months

Downey: Marketing is moving away from “one-size-fits-all principles” and leaning into commercially focused strategies powered by AI-driven insights—taking what we know works in real time and continuously refining it. Trust and transparency remain critical, as consumers expect responsible data usage. Ultimately, brilliant creativity is still the strongest differentiator—nothing else cuts through the clutter and connects with audiences quite like authentic, compelling storytelling.

