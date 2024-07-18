AdvertisingNewsletter

Clucking Crazy: McDonald’s Unveils Nuggie Boots In #BootPursuit Campaign Using AI-Powered McNuggets Recognition Technology

McDonald’s has unveiled its #BootPursuit campaign via DDB Sydney and Mango Communications. The campaign uses AI-powered McNuggets recognition technology to give Chicken McNuggets fans across Australia the chance to win a pair of its McNugget-inspired winter boots: Nuggies.

AI is everywhere in popular culture, and now thanks to the new #BootPursuit campaign from DDB Sydney, Macca’s has entered the fryer. Chicken McNugget fans will know the four classic shapes – bone, ball, bell, boot – and that the boot is the superior dipper.

A new campaign from DDB Sydney and Mango Communications pays homage to the boot shape’s supreme dippability by giving fans a chance to get their feet into one of 2,000 pairs of Macca’s famous limited edition Nuggies boots.

To enter, Nuggies hopefuls need to purchase some Chicken McNuggets and find a boot-shaped one. With McNugget in hand, they then follow the QR code on their pack. The scanner app then uses their phone’s camera to scan the right morsel and give access to the entry form. The promotion is unique in its use of generative AI chicken nugget recognition through Google Gemini as a UGC entry mechanic.

Through weeks of rigorous and extensive testing (and tasting) with Google Gemini, the AI scanner program has been trained to not only recognise a perfect boot-shaped Chicken McNugget, but distinguish them from McNugget-like objects, and other shapes of McNuggets.

“The boot-shaped Chicken McNugget is a fan favourite. It always tops the poll for number one nugget. It was time to reward Australia’s boot enthusiasts. The leaps we’re seeing in AI are remarkable, writing Shakespeare, generating news, and now analysing Chicken McNuggets. What a time to be alive,” said Matt Chandler, executive creative director, DDB Sydney.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Nuggies back, and to give fans the opportunity to get their feet in them. Limited edition Macca’s merch has always been hot property, so to give them away with fun use of tech is the icing on the cake. Or the breading on the nugget, so to speak,” said Chloe Brannagan, McDonald’s Australia brand manager.

#BootPursuit kicked off this week for three weeks, with 2,000 pairs of Nuggies boots up for grab.

The new campaign is rolling out across McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, supported by social, PR, influencer, and sponsorship activity.

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Creative agency: DDB Sydney

Media agency: OMD

PR & influencer: Mango Communications

CRM: Digitas

POS: Akcelo

