Close-To-Home Media Welcomes Nathan Quailey As Director-Business Development

Close-to-Home Media, a network of FM and DAB+ radio stations, sporting clubs with out-of-home signage, digital marketing and online platforms, has welcomed Nathan Quailey, part-time, as director-business development.

Quailey previously worked as chief growth officer at Ogilvy Australia, where he was part of the agency’s leadership team for over 10 years. Nathan’s primary role will be to grow business from major national clients looking for exposure to untapped audiences on community radio and in sport.

Quailey brings 30 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry, leading teams servicing KFC, Vodafone, Coca Cola, Hyundai and ING.

“Nathan joining us is not only great for developing revenue for the network, it is further recognition of Close-to-Home’s growth as a major media player,” Close-to-Home CEO Gary Smith said.

“Working in the creative agency business for nearly 30 years, the best work I’ve been a part of was in close partnership with the many great media people I’ve been lucky enough to work with over those years. So when I met Gary and saw the opportunity behind Close to Home media and its mission to connect brands with local communities right across the country I was excited to get involved part time and help drive the profile of the business,” Quailey added.